Quantum Exponential Group PLC - London-based quantum technology investment firm - Welcomes the inclusion of five new quantum missions in the Autumn Statement. Notes this builds on the GBP2.5 billion national strategy announced earlier in the year and is a clear indication of the government's support and commitment to make quantum accessible across a range of technologies including sensing, navigation systems, computing, and communications.

Current stock price: 24.50 pence, down 2.0% on Thursday

12-month change: down 56%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

