    ALQGC   FR0011648971

QUANTUM GENOMICS

(ALQGC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/02 11:35:07 am EDT
1.982 EUR   -2.56%
QUANTUM GENOMICS : Publication of the Universal Registration Document
PU
QUANTUM GENOMICS : Publication of the Universal Registration Document
AN
QUANTUM GENOMICS : publishes its results for fiscal 2021 and gives an update on its activity
PU
Quantum Genomics : Publication of the Universal Registration Document

05/02/2022 | 12:28pm EDT
Publication of the Universal Registration Document

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of medicinal products that act directly on the brain in order to address difficult-to-treat/resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces the publication of its first Universal Registration Document.

This document has been filed with and approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers under No. R.22-016 on April 29, 2022.

The Universal Registration Document 2021 contains the annual financial report, i.e., the financial statements as of December 31, 2021, the management report and the auditor's report.

The Universal Registration Document 2021 is made available to the public under the conditions provided for by the applicable regulations and can be consulted and downloaded from the Company's website (www.quantum-genomics.com) as well as from the website of the Autorité des marchés financiers (www.amf-france.org).

Copies of the Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's headquarters: 33 Rue Marbeuf, 75008 Paris.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class cardiovascular drugs based on the Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI) mechanism. It is the only company in the world to pursue this innovative approach directly targeting the brain, founded upon more than twenty years of research work by Paris-Descartes University and the INSERM/CNRS laboratory led by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France. Quantum Genomics thus aims to develop innovative treatments for complicated or even treatment-resistant hypertension (in approximately 30% of patients it is poorly controlled or treatment failure occurs), and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, the company is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris (FR0011648971 - ALQGC) and is registered on the US OTCQX market (symbol: QNNTF).

Find out more at www.quantum-genomics.com, or on our Twitter and Linkedin accounts

Contacts

Quantum Genomics
contact@quantum-genomics.com
Edifice Communication (EUROPE)
Financial and media communication
quantum-genomics@edifice-communication.com
LifeSci (USA)
Mike Tattory
Media communication
+1 (646) 751-4362 - mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

This publication embed " Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTERKey:mG+dacZokmqcnGxsl5yWbJZkbZhpxJWcmWedyJRtk52ZnZ+Um2tjmZXIZnBlmG5r
- Check this key:https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
News releases for the provision of documents:
- Terms of availability of the annual financial and audit reports

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/74395-mise-a-disposition-du-deu-eng.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Disclaimer

Quantum Genomics SA published this content on 02 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2022 16:26:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
