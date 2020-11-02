Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Quantum Genomics    ALQGC   FR0011648971

QUANTUM GENOMICS

(ALQGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quantum Genomics : Quantum Genomics Announces End of Financing Agreement with Negma Group Ltd/Park Partners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 12:05pm EST

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in developing a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat difficult-to-treat and resistant hypertension and heart failure, today announced the end of its financing agreement with Negma Group Ltd/Park Partners.

Signed last March 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, this financing, which includes a loan not exceeding €8 million and the issue of share subscription warrants, was renewable twice. The Company has already confirmed that this financing will not be renewed and will end at the end of the first instalment of €8 million.

To date, Quantum Genomics has redeemed the totality of this financing of €8 million and has issued 3,243,213 ordinary shares. The financial debt contracted with Negma Group Ltd has now been fully repaid. Negma Group Ltd has sold its last shares on the market.

Main terms of this financing agreement were detailed in a press release issued March 26, 2020.

Main figures of financing agreement with Negma Group Ltd

  • Amount redeemed: € 8 million in four instalments of € 2 million
  • Ordinary shares issued to date: 3,243,213
  • Remaining debt to be reimbursed by shares emission: € 0
  • Number of ordinary shares to be sold on the market by Negma Group Ltd: 0

 

About Quantum Genomics
Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).
Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).
For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contacts

Quantum Genomics  
Jean-Philippe Milon
CEO
jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com		 Benoît Gueugnon
CFO
benoit.gueugnon@quantum-genomics.com
So Bang (Europe)  
Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr		 Samuel Beaupain
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr
LifeSci (USA)  
Dan Ferry
Financial Communications
+1 (617) 535-7746 | Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com		 Mike Tattory
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+1 (609) 802-6265 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: m52fYJRtZmfHlW1qlsmbl5RkmpuUlpHHlpSZk5dxZcuZm5uRm2iWbp2VZm9mnmlr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/65945-press-release-negma-group-english-version.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QUANTUM GENOMICS
12:05pQUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics Announces End of Financing Agreement with Ne..
AN
12:01pQUANTUM GENOMICS : Announces End of Financing Agreement with Negma Group Ltd/Par..
AQ
12:00pQuantum Genomics Announces End of Financing Agreement with Negma Group Ltd/Pa..
GL
10/29QUANTUM GENOMICS : enters exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement with X..
AQ
10/28QUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collabor..
AN
10/28QUANTUM GENOMICS : Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement w..
AQ
10/28Quantum Genomics Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement ..
GL
10/20QUANTUM GENOMICS : enters into exclusive licensing and collaboration agreement w..
AQ
10/19QUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collabor..
AN
10/19QUANTUM GENOMICS : Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement w..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,00 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
Net income 2020 -9,99 M -11,6 M -11,6 M
Net cash 2020 7,76 M 9,03 M 9,03 M
P/E ratio 2020 -7,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 79,3 M 92,5 M 92,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales 2021 12,0x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart QUANTUM GENOMICS
Duration : Period :
Quantum Genomics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTUM GENOMICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,80 €
Last Close Price 3,75 €
Spread / Highest target 348%
Spread / Average Target 348%
Spread / Lowest Target 348%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Philippe Milon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lionel Ségard Chairman
Benoît Gueugnon Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Balavoine Vice President-Research & Development
Bruno Besse Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTUM GENOMICS10.95%92
LONZA GROUP AG57.19%45 022
SEAGEN INC.45.98%30 075
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-0.34%29 524
CELLTRION, INC.35.08%28 374
MODERNA, INC.244.94%26 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group