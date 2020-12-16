Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Growth Paris  >  Quantum Genomics    ALQGC   FR0011648971

QUANTUM GENOMICS

(ALQGC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quantum Genomics Signs a Strategic Contract with Delpharm

12/16/2020 | 02:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of drugs acting directly on the brain to treat difficult-to-treat / resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces today that it has signed a strategic contract with Delpharm for the manufacture of the next clinical batches of firibastat tablets on an industrial scale and the establishment of production lines for future commercial batches.

The efficacy of firibastat, the first drug-candidate of the class of brain aminopeptidase A inhibitors, is currently being evaluated in an international phase III clinical trial (FRESH study) in uncontrolled hypertensive patients despite a treatment comprising at least two classes of antihypertensive drugs including a diuretic, and in a phase II clinical trial (QUORUM study) in patients after myocardial infarction.

"We are very pleased to entrust the production of future firibastat tablets to Delpharm, whose expertise in pharmaceutical development and size with its numerous production sites make it one of the European leaders in the sector. For more than 30 years, Delpharm team has built a solid reputation as a drug producer serving the most demanding pharmaceutical companies and groups," declared Fabrice Balavoine, Vice-President Research and Development of Quantum Genomics.

"Delpharm is very proud to support the company Quantum Genomics in its clinical trials and in manufacturing future commercial batches of firibastat in order to help patients suffering from resistant arterial hypertension or heart failure to rapidly access this promising new treatment," adds Nicolas Ragot, Chief Operating Officer at Delpharm.

About Delpharm

Delpharm is a European leader in contract manufacturing and development of medicines for pharmaceutical companies, generating € 800m turnover and is wholly owned by its management. Delpharm operates 17 manufacturing plants across Europe and Canada providing the majority of dosage forms available on the market, clinical batches manufacturing for Phases 1-3, and full development services. Additional information on Delpharm can be found at www.delpharm.com.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Contact information

Quantum Genomics 
Jean-Philippe Milon
CEO
jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com		Benoît Gueugnon
CFO
benoit.gueugnon@quantum-genomics.com

So Bang (Europe) 		 
Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr		Samuel Beaupain
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr

LifeSci (USA)		 
Dan Ferry
Financial Communications
+1 (617) 430-7576 | Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com		Mike Tattory
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+1 (609) 802-6265 | mtattory@lifescicomms.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about QUANTUM GENOMICS
02:05aQUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics Signs a Strategic Contract with Delpharm
AN
02:00aQuantum Genomics Signs a Strategic Contract with Delpharm
GL
12/15QUANTUM GENOMICS : Signs Deal To Develop, Commercialize Hypertension Drug In Gre..
MT
12/15QUANTUM GENOMICS : Quantum Genomics Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collabor..
AN
12/15Quantum Genomics Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement ..
GL
12/04QUANTUM GENOMICS : - Strong success of Private Placement
AQ
12/03QUANTUM GENOMICS : structures its capital and strengthens its financial visibili..
AQ
12/03Quantum Genomics Raises $24.2 Million to Help Fund Commercialization of Hyper..
MT
12/03QUANTUM GENOMICS : Very successfull Private Placement
AN
12/02Quantum Genomics Enters into Exclusive Licensing and Collaboration Agreement ..
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4,00 M 4,86 M 4,86 M
Net income 2020 -9,99 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net cash 2020 8,61 M 10,5 M 10,5 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,86x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 124 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2020 28,9x
EV / Sales 2021 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart QUANTUM GENOMICS
Duration : Period :
Quantum Genomics Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTUM GENOMICS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 16,80 €
Last Close Price 4,65 €
Spread / Highest target 261%
Spread / Average Target 261%
Spread / Lowest Target 261%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jean-Philippe Milon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lionel Ségard Chairman
Benoît Gueugnon Chief Financial Officer
Fabrice Balavoine Vice President-Research & Development
Bruno Besse Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUANTUM GENOMICS37.57%151
MODERNA, INC.652.66%61 363
LONZA GROUP AG56.40%46 232
CELLTRION, INC.98.90%43 741
SEAGEN INC.71.56%34 906
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.11.59%32 076
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ