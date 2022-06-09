Quantum Metal Exchange : Supplemental Information

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURE STATEMENT QUANTUM
METAL EXCHANGE, INC.
A Nevada Corporation
________________________________
SIC - 7812
Trading Symbol: QMEI
OTC Pink Supplemental Disclosure
1. Amendments to articles of incorporation or bylaws; change in fiscal year.
On June 6, 2022, Quantum Metal Exchange, Inc. ("we, "our," or the "Company") has changed its fiscal year end to June 30. The Company has previously reported its fiscal year end as August 31. The purpose of the change in dates for the fiscal year end, is to help facilitate streamlined accounting practices for more timely financial reporting by the Company pursuant to varying accounting periods of subsidiary companies owned by the Company, which are located through several international jurisdictions, as previously reported.
2. Departure of directors or principal officers; election of directors; appointment of principal officers.
On November 1, 2021, Liu Zhong Kuo, Director of the company, voluntarily resigned. Liu Zhong Kuo served as director since April 8, 2021. There has been no replacement for the position, and the Company does not anticipated the need to re-fill the position.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This disclosure statement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward- looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "plan," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe future plans and strategies, or state other forward-looking information. Our ability to predict future events, actions, plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes could differ
materially from those set forth or anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements, which reflect our views as of the date of this disclosure statement. Furthermore, except as required by law, we are under no duty to, and do not intend to, update any of our forward-looking statements after the date of this disclosure statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
ISSUER CERTIFICATION
Principal Executive Officer:
I, Mr. Lim Khong Soon certify that:
-
I have reviewed this supplemental disclosure statement of Quantum Metal Exchange Inc.
-
Based on my knowledge, this disclosure statement does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light
of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this disclosure statement; and
-
Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included or incorporated by reference in this disclosure statement, fairly present in all material respects
the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the issuer as of, and for, the periods presented in this disclosure statement.
Date: June 6, 2022
Signature: /s/ Lim Khong Soon
Name: Lim Khong Soon
Title: CEO