Quantum Metal Exchange : Supplemental Information

SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURE STATEMENT

QUANTUM METAL EXCHANGE, INC.

A Nevada Corporation

SIC - 7812

Trading Symbol: QMEI

OTC Pink Supplemental Disclosure

1. Amendments to articles of incorporation or bylaws; change in fiscal year.

On June 6, 2022, Quantum Metal Exchange, Inc. ("we, "our," or the "Company") has changed its fiscal year end to June 30. The Company has previously reported its fiscal year end as August 31. The purpose of the change in dates for the fiscal year end, is to help facilitate streamlined accounting practices for more timely financial reporting by the Company pursuant to varying accounting periods of subsidiary companies owned by the Company, which are located through several international jurisdictions, as previously reported.

2. Departure of directors or principal officers; election of directors; appointment of principal officers.

On November 1, 2021, Liu Zhong Kuo, Director of the company, voluntarily resigned. Liu Zhong Kuo served as director since April 8, 2021. There has been no replacement for the position, and the Company does not anticipated the need to re-fill the position.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This disclosure statement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward- looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "plan," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe future plans and strategies, or state other forward-looking information. Our ability to predict future events, actions, plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes could differ