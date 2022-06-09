Log in
    QMEI   US74768C1009

QUANTUM METAL EXCHANGE INC.

(QMEI)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  01:08 2022-06-01 pm EDT
0.5000 USD   -16.67%
QUANTUM METAL EXCHANGE : Supplemental Information
PU
VuMee Inc. has Changed its Ticker to VUME from VUMED
CI
VuMee Inc. cancelled the acquisition of 100% of the equity interests in Montana Apothecary LLC.
CI
Quantum Metal Exchange : Supplemental Information

06/09/2022 | 02:02pm EDT
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION AND DISCLOSURE STATEMENT QUANTUM

METAL EXCHANGE, INC.

A Nevada Corporation

________________________________

SIC - 7812

Trading Symbol: QMEI

OTC Pink Supplemental Disclosure

1. Amendments to articles of incorporation or bylaws; change in fiscal year.

On June 6, 2022, Quantum Metal Exchange, Inc. ("we, "our," or the "Company") has changed its fiscal year end to June 30. The Company has previously reported its fiscal year end as August 31. The purpose of the change in dates for the fiscal year end, is to help facilitate streamlined accounting practices for more timely financial reporting by the Company pursuant to varying accounting periods of subsidiary companies owned by the Company, which are located through several international jurisdictions, as previously reported.

2. Departure of directors or principal officers; election of directors; appointment of principal officers.

On November 1, 2021, Liu Zhong Kuo, Director of the company, voluntarily resigned. Liu Zhong Kuo served as director since April 8, 2021. There has been no replacement for the position, and the Company does not anticipated the need to re-fill the position.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This disclosure statement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of forward- looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "potential," "plan," "intend," "expect," "outlook," "seek," "anticipate," "estimate," "approximately," "believe," "could," "project," "predict," or other similar words or expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, discuss future expectations, describe future plans and strategies, or state other forward-looking information. Our ability to predict future events, actions, plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, actual outcomes could differ

materially from those set forth or anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements, which reflect our views as of the date of this disclosure statement. Furthermore, except as required by law, we are under no duty to, and do not intend to, update any of our forward-looking statements after the date of this disclosure statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ISSUER CERTIFICATION

Principal Executive Officer:

I, Mr. Lim Khong Soon certify that:

  1. I have reviewed this supplemental disclosure statement of Quantum Metal Exchange Inc.
  2. Based on my knowledge, this disclosure statement does not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact necessary to make the statements made, in light
    of the circumstances under which such statements were made, not misleading with respect to the period covered by this disclosure statement; and
  3. Based on my knowledge, the financial statements, and other financial information included or incorporated by reference in this disclosure statement, fairly present in all material respects
    the financial condition, results of operations and cash flows of the issuer as of, and for, the periods presented in this disclosure statement.

Date: June 6, 2022

Signature: /s/ Lim Khong Soon

Name: Lim Khong Soon

Title: CEO

Disclaimer

Quantum Metal Exchange Inc. published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 18:01:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
