Quantum-Si Bolsters Executive Leadership Team with Four Key Appointments

Quantum-Si Strengthens Commercial, Operations, and Development Teams to Accelerate the Commercial Advancement of the Platinum™ Protein Sequencing Platform

Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced the appointments of Katherine Atkinson as Senior Vice President of Demand Generation and Corporate Brand, Alex Hutcheson as Senior Vice President of Sales and Service, Christine Nishiyama as Vice President of Supply Chain and Reagent Manufacturing, and John Vieceli, PhD, as Vice President of Algorithms and Data Science.

These appointments follow the commercial launch of Platinum™, the world’s first next-generation, single-molecule protein sequencing platform, and will support Quantum-Si's growing customer base and further scaling of the company.

Ms. Atkinson is a seasoned executive sales and strategic partnerships leader with more than 20 years of experience in commercial strategy, business development, marketing, corporate branding, and external communications, as well as driving multimillion-dollar revenue growth in both global and startup environments. Most recently, she served as Chief Commercial Officer at Evofem Biosciences. Prior to this, Ms. Atkinson held executive leadership positions at Truvian, Epic Sciences, Edico Genome and Illumina.

Mr. Hutcheson has more than 20 years of experience as a commercial professional within the genomics, biotechnology, and drug discovery markets. Previously, he was Vice President of Sales, North America, at Inscripta. Mr. Hutcheson has a proven track record of commercial success in roles at Pacific Biosciences, where he helped grow the long read sequencing market through multiple new product launches, and at Genetix, Biacore and Beckman Coulter.

Ms. Nishiyama is an experienced supply chain, manufacturing and operations leader, who is passionate about using technology and innovation to help customers succeed. Previously, she served as the Vice President of Operations at Oxford Nanoimaging, where she oversaw manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, customer success, quality assurance, facilities and program management. Prior to this, Ms. Nishiyama also served in various roles at Berkeley Lights, Andor Technology, Hamamatsu Photonics and Raytheon.

Dr. Vieceli brings more than 15 years of experience building and mentoring technical teams, shepherding early-stage technology development to market, and leading strategic programs to his new role. Most recently, he was Senior Principal Bioinformatics Scientist at Illumina where his work on image and signal processing and computer hardware enabled the sub-$1,000 genome. Dr. Vieceli has also held leadership positions at Omniome and Pacific Biosciences. He received his Ph.D. in Theoretical Physical Chemistry from UC Santa Cruz.

“The additions of Katherine, Alex, Christine and John to our team reflect how attractive and promising our approach to protein sequencing is seen by the broader industry,” said Jeff Hawkins, Quantum-Si's Chief Executive Officer. “We have the people, product and commercial scalability to put Platinum in the hands of researchers and clinicians everywhere.”

Platinum is the world’s first next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing platform whose methodology involves kinetic (binding) signatures that recognize proteins and amino acids and their chemical changes based on kinetic properties. Its elegant simplicity enables broad-scale access to proteomic data, making it a critical instrument for the future of proteomics research. With its small benchtop design and low price-point, Platinum is poised to accelerate breakthroughs across scientific disciplines, from drug discovery to biotech, and help people live healthier and longer lives.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com.

