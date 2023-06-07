Quantum-Si Debuts New Headquarters in Branford, Connecticut

World-class laboratory and office space underpins the scaling of Quantum-Si’s operational and development capabilities in support of its goal to revolutionize protein sequencing.

Company continues rich 10 year history in Connecticut with new facility through 2029

Quantum-Si- Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing Company™, today announced the official debut of The Company’s new state-of-the-art, 29,420 square-foot headquarters in Branford, Connecticut. The new facility extends The Company’s decade long history in Connecticut, and includes a 7-year lease which will keep Quantum-Si in Branford at least through 2029. The official ribbon cutting, hosted on June 6, featured remarks from Quantum-Si Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Hawkins; Quantum-Si founder Jonathan Rothberg, PhD.; and special guests Governor Ned Lamont, US Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), and Alexandra Daum, the Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD).

The new facility is located at 29 Business Park Drive in Branford, Connecticut, and provides the resources necessary for increased operational scale, development, and collaboration. This milestone represents Quantum-Si's anticipated growth trajectory and ability to support customers and partners using Platinum™, the world’s first next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing platform.

“The cities of Branford and Guilford, and State of Connecticut have been incredible partners to Quantum-Si since our founding. Our company’s roots are here, our relationships are here, and we want to continue building a world-class company here.” said Quantum-Si's Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Hawkins. “Our new headquarters reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to job opportunities and innovation alongside the local community. We believe New Haven County is the perfect strategic location to attract world-class scientific talent as we seek to grow our teams. We look forward to leading the expansion of the life sciences industry in Connecticut.”

“We have a truly transformative product on the market in Platinum, the next-generation protein sequencer, a leadership bench of highly experienced executives, and now we have the facilities to scale alongside that growth” said Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, Founder and Chairman of Quantum-Si. “Next-generation protein sequencing will be critical for the discovery of a new wave of precision therapies, and I am proud to see this work being done in the community I call home."

“Quantum-Si’s clear commitment to cutting edge technology— and to Connecticut— are truly thrilling. Connecticut has a long history and tradition of being at the forefront of innovation and Quantum-Si carries on that legacy with their next generation protein sequencers that are advancing and accelerating our understanding of medicine and human health.” Said Sen. Blumenthal. “I am grateful and excited to have celebrated this milestone today and look forward to Quantum-Si’s future endeavors in our state.”

Platinum is the world’s first next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing platform that uses proprietary recognizers to identify proteins and amino acids using kinetic binding signatures. Its elegant design and simple workflow enables broad-scale access to proteomic data, for every scientist, everywhere, making it a ground breaking platform for the future of proteomics research. With its small benchtop design and low price-point, Platinum is poised to accelerate breakthroughs across scientific disciplines, from drug discovery to biotech, and help people live healthier and longer lives.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si, The Protein Sequencing Company™, is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at quantum-si.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and development and commercialization of products and services. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; the Company's ongoing leadership transition; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company’s existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company’s commercialized PlatinumTM protein sequencing instrument and the Company’s other products once commercialized; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company's ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others the Company's estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

