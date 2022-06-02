Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Quantum-Si incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QSI   US74765K1051

QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED

(QSI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/02 01:46:51 pm EDT
4.495 USD   +5.02%
01:32pQUANTUM SI INCORPORATED : Si at the VIB Next-Generation Protein Analysis and Detection Conference
PU
06/01Quantum-Si Highlights Technology Advancements at the VIB Next-Generation Protein Analysis and Detection Conference
BU
05/25Quantum-Si to Present at the 2022 Jefferies Healthcare Conference
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quantum Si incorporated : Si at the VIB Next-Generation Protein Analysis and Detection Conference

06/02/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
Real-time dynamic single- molecule protein sequencing on the Quantum-Si platform

Brian Reed

May 31 2022

Real-timesingle-molecule protein sequencing

Library Prep

  • Protein digestion
  • Functionalization at C-terminal lysines

Loading

  • SV-mediatedsurface attachment at bottom of nanowells
  • Poisson distributed
  • Excitation light delivered to loaded peptide complex from nearby waveguide

QUANTUM-SI

2

Real-timesingle-molecule protein sequencing

Recognition

  • N-terminalrecognizers labeled with different fluorescent dyes
  • Recognizers bind one or more N-terminal amino acids (NAAs)
  • 10s-100sof pulsing events per amino acid

Cleavage

  • Aminopeptidases perform stepwise NAA cleavage
  • Cleavage events stochastic at the single-trace level

QUANTUM-SI

3

early start

late start

A time-domain sensitive chip

Laser rejection and Fluorescence lifetime collection

  • Integrated 532 nm pulsed laser
  • Chip cycles between laser rejection and collection windows. ns scale.
  • Early and late start of collection captures different portions of the fluorescence decay curve in alternate frames. ms scale.
  • Fluorescent dyes with different lifetimes distinguishable by "bin ratio" and intensity

QUANTUM-SI

4

A time-domain sensitive chip

Laser rejection and Fluorescence lifetime collection

  • Integrated 532 nm pulsed laser
  • Chip cycles between laser rejection (Bin 0) and collection windows (Bin 1)
  • Early and late start of collection captures different portions of the fluorescence decay curve in alternate frames
  • Fluorescent dyes with different lifetimes distinguishable by "bin ratio" and intensity

QUANTUM-SI

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Quantum-Si Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 17:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,70 M - -
Net income 2022 -174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 595 M 595 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 127x
Capi. / Sales 2023 16,3x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 35,6%
Technical analysis trends QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 4,28 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 134%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Rothberg Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Schneider President & Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Napal Drayton Chief Financial Officer
Todd Rearick Chief Technology Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED-45.62%595
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-10.73%486 760
NVIDIA CORPORATION-37.71%458 735
BROADCOM INC.-13.79%241 722
INTEL CORPORATION-14.35%180 351
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-29.66%164 028