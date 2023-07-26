Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), The Protein Sequencing CompanyTM, today announced that it will be participating in the Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference taking place at the InterContinental Boston Hotel on August 7-10, 2023.

Jeff Hawkins, Quantum-Si's Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the panel discussion “The Next Generation of Proteomics from the Research and Clinical Perspectives” on Thursday, August 10, at 10:00 AM ET.

Additionally, Jeff Hawkins will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, August 10, at 12:30 PM ET.

A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the “Investors” section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations.

