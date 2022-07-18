Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Quantum-Si incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QSI   US74765K1051

QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED

(QSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-18 pm EDT
2.780 USD   -3.81%
04:43pQuantum-Si to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022
BU
06/24QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED(NASDAQGM : QSI) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED(NASDAQGM : QSI) added to Russell 2500 Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quantum-Si to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022

07/18/2022 | 04:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jul. 18, 2022--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing the first next generation single molecule protein sequencing, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations. Alternatively, individuals can register online to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
04:43pQuantum-Si to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 8, 2022
BU
06/24QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED(NASDAQGM : QSI) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED(NASDAQGM : QSI) added to Russell 2500 Index
CI
06/24QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED(NASDAQGM : QSI) added to Russell 2000 Index
CI
06/24QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED(NASDAQGM : QSI) added to Russell 3000 Index
CI
06/22Quantum-Si Inc. to be Added to Russell 2000 Index; Shares Gain Early
MT
06/22Quantum-Si Set to Join the Russell 2000® Index
BU
06/16QUANTUM SI INCORPORATED : Si Appoints Vikram Bajaj, Ph.D., to Board of Directors - Form 8-..
PU
06/16QUANTUM-SI INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/16Quantum-Si Appoints Vikram Bajaj, Ph.D., to Board of Directors
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4,70 M - -
Net income 2022 -174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,31x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 402 M 402 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 85,6x
Capi. / Sales 2023 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 35,7%
Chart QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Quantum-Si incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,89 $
Average target price 10,00 $
Spread / Average Target 246%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Rothberg Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Schneider President & Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Napal Drayton Chief Financial Officer
Todd Rearick Chief Technology Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED-63.28%402
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-19.43%426 558
NVIDIA CORPORATION-46.41%394 683
BROADCOM INC.-25.69%199 672
QUALCOMM, INC.-21.05%161 694
INTEL CORPORATION-25.01%157 904