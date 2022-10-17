Quantum-Si to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

Oct. 17, 2022--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing the first next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing platform, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations. Alternatively, individuals can register online to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

Source: Quantum-Si Incorporated

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005824/en/