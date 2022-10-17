Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Quantum-Si incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QSI   US74765K1051

QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED

(QSI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
2.780 USD   +6.11%
04:07pQuantum-Si to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022
BU
10/13Quantum-Si's Next-Generation Single-Molecule Protein Sequencing Technology Published in Science, Signaling New Era of Life Science and Biomedical Research
BU
10/04Quantum-Si Names Jeff Hawkins Chief Executive
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quantum-Si to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022

10/17/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oct. 17, 2022--Quantum-Si Incorporated (Nasdaq: QSI) (“Quantum-Si,” “QSI” or the “Company”), a life sciences company commercializing the first next-generation single-molecule protein sequencing platform, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2022 after market close on Monday, November 7, 2022. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results and provide a business update on the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast on the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events & Presentations. Alternatively, individuals can register online to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.

About Quantum-Si Incorporated

Quantum-Si is focused on revolutionizing the growing field of proteomics. The Company's suite of technologies is powered by a first-of-its-kind semiconductor chip designed to enable single-molecule next-generation protein sequencing and digitize proteomic research in order to advance drug discovery and diagnostics beyond what has been possible with DNA sequencing. Learn more at www.quantum-si.com.

Source: Quantum-Si Incorporated


© Business Wire 2022
All news about QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
04:07pQuantum-Si to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 7, 2022
BU
10/13Quantum-Si's Next-Generation Single-Molecule Protein Sequencing Technology Published in..
BU
10/04Quantum-Si Names Jeff Hawkins Chief Executive
MT
10/04Quantum-si Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
10/04 Quantum-Si Appoints Jeff Hawkins as Chief Executive Officer
BU
10/04Quantum-Si Incorporated Appoints Jeff Hawkins as Chief Executive Officer
CI
08/29Quantum-Si to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conferenc..
AQ
08/26Quantum-Si to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conferenc..
BU
08/08Quantum Si Incorporated : Si Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08False12-312022q200018164310.331p1yp3 : RedeemableWarrantsEachWholeWarrantExercisableForOne..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,70 M - -
Net income 2022 -118 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 365 M 365 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 522x
Capi. / Sales 2023 21,4x
Nbr of Employees 153
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Quantum-Si incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,62 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 167%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan M. Rothberg Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Patrick Schneider President & Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Napal Drayton Chief Financial Officer
Todd Rearick Chief Technology Officer
Marijn E. Dekkers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED-66.71%365
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-33.01%334 251
NVIDIA CORPORATION-61.83%279 440
BROADCOM INC.-35.81%172 979
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-21.29%135 539
QUALCOMM, INC.-39.88%123 474