Certain A Shares of QuantumCTek Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUL-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1104 days starting from 30-JUN-2020 to 9-JUL-2023.



Details:

The Companyâ€™s actual controller USTC Holdings Co., Ltd., companyâ€™s shareholder Peng Chengzhi, companyâ€™s shareholders Cheng Datao, Liu Zhiwei, Yu Xiaofeng, Fei Gesheng, Feng Hui, companyâ€™s shareholder Pan Jianwei, companyâ€™s shareholders Hefei Kunteng Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Ningbo Meishan Bonded Port Area Kunteng Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Hefei Bianying Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), companyâ€™s shareholder Chen Zengbing committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the companyâ€™s shares it holds directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 36 months from the companyâ€™s share listing date. If, within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Companyâ€™s director, Director-General, and chief engineer Zhao Yong, companyâ€™s director Wang Genjiu and senior management Chen Qing, Zhang Jun, Feng Sibo, companyâ€™s shareholder Anhui Runfeng Investment Group Co., Ltd., Wang Fengxian, companyâ€™s shareholders Chinese Academy of Sciences Holdings Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Zhaofu Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Tianjin Junlian Linhai Enterprise Management Advisory Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shuhua Technology Development (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd., Suzhou Industrial Park Weiqian Investment Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Shenzhen Taisheng Jiapeng Investment Center (Limited Partnership), Guoyuan Di, Anhui Guoyuan Capital Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Tuosen Investment Holding Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Yisheng Investment Partnership Enterprise (LP), Hangzhou Hongfu Investment Management Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Peng Qingyu, Du Junhong, Yang Tao, Lou Yongliang committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the companyâ€™s shares it holds directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 12 months from the companyâ€™s share listing date. If, within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.