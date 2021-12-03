Log in
    QS   US74767V1098

QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION

(QS)
QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating QuantumScape Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

12/03/2021 | 09:04pm EST
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against QuantumScape on January 5, 2021. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of QuantumScape have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

The complaint, filed on January 5, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company’s purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) that the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to power electric vehicles; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a long-term stockholder of QuantumScape, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra B. Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION
12/03QUANTUMSCAPE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating QuantumScape Corporation..
BU
12/03INSIDER SELL : Quantumscape
MT
11/18JPMorgan Adjusts QuantumScape's Price Target to $40 From $35, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
11/17QuantumScape Announces Live Audio Webcast on November 17
BU
11/17QUANTUMSCAPE : Achieves Final 2021 Goal Ahead of Schedule - Form 8-K
PU
11/17NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
11/17QUANTUMSCAPE CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16Thinking about buying stock in Sundial Growers, Naked Brand, Clover Health, Quantumscap..
PR
11/16QuantumScape Shares Drop After Morgan Stanley Downgrade
MT
11/16QuantumScape Achieves Final 2021 Goal Ahead of Schedule
BU
Analyst Recommendations on QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -210 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -43,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 375 M 10 375 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees 475
Free-Float 53,8%
Technical analysis trends QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 24,55 $
Average target price 31,60 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jagdeep Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Hettrich Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Holme Chief Technology Officer
Frank Blome Independent Director
Bradley W. Buss Independent Director
