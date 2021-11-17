QuantumScape Announces Live Audio Webcast on November 17

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) will host a live audio webcast today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the previously announced achievement of its final goal for 2021, having released 10-layer battery cell testing data showing 800 cycles at better than one-hour charge rates at 25 °C.

Conference Call Details:

WHAT: QuantumScape will host a live audio webcast to review completed 2021 milestones. WHO: QuantumScape CEO and Co-founder Jagdeep Singh and CFO Kevin Hettrich WHEN: Wednesday, November 17 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) ACCESS: Dial-in: (833) 449-0982 (U.S. domestic), or (778) 560-2833 (international), Conference ID 6085361

Live audio webcast via QuantumScape IR Events page

For those unable to listen live, an audio webcast of the call and investor presentation will be archived on the QuantumScape IR Events page.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company is on a mission to revolutionize energy storage to enable a sustainable future. For more information, please visit www.quantumscape.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes a “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, including, without limitation, regarding the development, timeline and performance of QuantumScape’s products and technology are forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside QuantumScape’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to the following: (i) QuantumScape faces significant barriers in its attempts to scale and complete development of its solid-state battery cell and related manufacturing processes, and in achieving the quality, consistency and throughput required for commercial production and scale, (ii) QuantumScape may encounter substantial delays in the development, manufacture, regulatory approval, and launch of QuantumScape solid-state battery cells and building out of QS-0, which could prevent QuantumScape from commercializing products on a timely basis, if at all, and (iii) QuantumScape may be unable to adequately control the costs of manufacturing its solid-state separator and battery cells. QuantumScape cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information about factors that could materially affect QuantumScape is set forth under the “Risk Factors” section in the QuantumScape’s Annual Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 28, 2021, and available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Except as otherwise required by applicable law, QuantumScape disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release. Should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and projections could different materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

