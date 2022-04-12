QuantumScape Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced it will release 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, of QuantumScape.

Starting today, April 12, retail and institutional shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. To submit questions, please visit the Say online platform; shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. We will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Monday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The earnings call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape’s IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to transform energy storage with solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. The company’s next-generation batteries are designed to enable longer range, faster charging and enhanced safety in electric vehicles to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, please visit www.quantumscape.com.

