    QS   US74767V1098

QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION

(QS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 08:52:05 am EDT
18.52 USD   +3.09%
QuantumScape Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast
BU
07:32aDeutsche Bank Starts QuantumScape at Hold With $20 Price Target
MT
QuantumScape
MT
QuantumScape Announces Timing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

04/12/2022 | 08:37am EDT
QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced it will release 2022 first quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, of QuantumScape.

Starting today, April 12, retail and institutional shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. To submit questions, please visit the Say online platform; shareholders at brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. We will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Monday, April 25, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The earnings call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape’s IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to transform energy storage with solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. The company’s next-generation batteries are designed to enable longer range, faster charging and enhanced safety in electric vehicles to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, please visit www.quantumscape.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -320 M - -
Net cash 2022 578 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -23,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 724 M 7 724 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 5 717x
Nbr of Employees 570
Free-Float 54,7%
Chart QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION
QuantumScape Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 17,96 $
Average target price 23,50 $
Spread / Average Target 30,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jagdeep Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Hettrich Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Holme Chief Technology Officer
Frank Blome Independent Director
Bradley W. Buss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION-19.06%7 724
DENSO CORPORATION-25.67%43 078
APTIV PLC-34.40%29 316
CUMMINS INC.-11.56%27 410
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY-6.80%18 547
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-24.58%18 039