    QS   US74767V1098

QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION

(QS)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-13 pm EDT
9.710 USD   +3.08%
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast
BU
06/24QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION(NYSE : QS) dropped from Russell 1000 Growth Index
CI
06/24QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION(NYSE : QS) dropped from Russell 2500 Growth Index
CI
QuantumScape Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Webcast

07/13/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS), a leader in developing next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles, today announced it will release 2022 second-quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Jagdeep Singh, co-founder and chief executive officer, and Kevin Hettrich, chief financial officer, will participate on the call.

Starting today, July 13, shareholders can submit and upvote questions they would like addressed on the earnings call. QuantumScape management will respond to a selection of the most upvoted questions. Please submit questions on this online Q&A platform. We will accept questions on the Q&A platform until Tuesday, July 26, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

The earnings call will be accessible live via a webcast on QuantumScape’s IR Events Calendar page. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for 12 months.

About QuantumScape Corporation

QuantumScape is on a mission to transform energy storage with solid-state lithium-metal battery technology. The company’s next-generation batteries are designed to enable longer range, faster charging and enhanced safety in electric vehicles to support the transition away from legacy energy sources toward a lower carbon future. For more information, visit www.quantumscape.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -366 M - -
Net cash 2022 600 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -10,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 055 M 4 055 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 3 285x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 56,2%
Managers and Directors
Jagdeep Singh Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Hettrich Chief Financial Officer
Timothy Holme Chief Technology Officer
Frank Blome Independent Director
Bradley W. Buss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION-57.55%4 055
DENSO CORPORATION-24.12%40 393
CUMMINS INC.-9.79%28 385
APTIV PLC-46.95%24 359
GENUINE PARTS COMPANY-2.32%19 391
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-27.87%16 609