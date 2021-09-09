QuantumScape : Extraordinary Performance Award Program (Form 8-K)

Extraordinary Performance Award Program

On September 7, 2021, the board of directors of QuantumScape Corporation (the 'Company') approved an 'Extraordinary Performance Award Program' (the 'EPA Program'). This EPA Program will only become effective if approved by the stockholders (excluding shares held by interested parties) at the Company's annual stockholder meeting expected to be held in November (the 'Annual Meeting'). The EPA Program provides performance-based equity incentives linked to significant long-term stockholder value creation. A summary overview of the EPA Program is below, and the EPA Program will be described in more detail in the proxy statement to be delivered to stockholders in advance of the Annual Meeting.

Purpose

A primary purpose of the EPA Program is to incent senior management by granting equity rewards that are tied to achieving both exceptional stock performance and significant business milestones over a nine-year period.

The EPA Program also seeks to encourage the Company to seek large-scale deployment of the Company's technology over the next nine years. The Company is conscious that the world's climate crisis requires major and rapid reductions in carbon emissions and that the Company's solid-state battery may contribute to society's transition away from fossil fuels. Accordingly, the business milestones emphasize production and sales growth.

Performance-based Stock Options

The EPA Program provides stock option grants to the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Jagdeep Singh, and other members of the Company's management team that are earned over five tranches if the Company meets pre-definedstock price targets and business milestones. Each of the five tranches requires that the Company achieve boththe next stock price target andone of the business milestones listed below within nine years of the initial grants. Participants generally have to remain with the Company for one year after the date a tranche is met in order to vest in the stock options earned with that tranche.

For example, the first tranche of the EPA Program cannot be met unless the Company achieves at least one of the business milestones andthe Company's stock price increases to $60, which would be approximately a 171% increase from the closing price on September 7, 2021 of $22.18. Similarly, the fifth tranche cannot be met unless the Company has met at least five of the business milestones (including the business milestones used to satisfy each of the four earlier tranches) andthe Company's stock price increases to $480, which would be approximately a 2,064% increase from the closing price on September 7, 2021.

The stock price targets are $60, $120, $240, $360 and $480. Assuming a beginning stock price of $26 (based on a 30-dayaverage for July 2021) and approximately 415 million shares outstanding as of June 30, 2021, these stock price targets correspond approximately to market capitalizations of $25 billion, $50 billion, $100 billion, $150 billion, and $200 billion, respectively.

Each tranche requires completion of a business milestone that was not used to satisfy a prior tranche. The business milestones are:

(i) Automotive original equipment manufacturer validation of a completed B sample battery cell (a B sample is a functional, complete battery cell prototype that may be built with pilot tools).

(ii) Delivery of at least 1 GWh of battery cells to a single customer.

(iii) Delivery of at least 1 GWh of battery cells to each of three or more customers.

(iv) $5 billion in revenue over a period of trailing four quarters.

(v) $10 billion in revenue over a period of trailing four quarters.

(vi) Total cumulative production of 500 GWh.

(vii) Total cumulative production of 1,000 GWh.

(viii) Adjusted EBITDA margin of 25% over four consecutive quarters.

(ix) 10% of worldwide market share in automotive battery cells, excluding China.

(x) 20% of worldwide market share in automotive battery cells, excluding China.

