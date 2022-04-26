QuantumScape : Q1 Fiscal 2022Letter to Shareholders - Form 8-K 04/26/2022 | 05:35pm EDT Send by mail :

Letter to Shareholders April 26, 2022 Dear shareholders, At the end of 2020, we unveiled single-layer data showing a solid-state lithium-metal chemistry we believe is capable of delivering compelling performance benefits over conventional battery chemistries on key metrics such as range, charge time and safety. Since then, we have not only shown further advancement of this platform, with published single-layer results on repeated 15-minute charging, zero externally applied pressure, and compatibility with other cathode material such as LFP, but also demonstrated that we can scale up to multilayer cells using single-layer building blocks. We showed four-layer cells that cycled under our gold-standard test conditions1 in August 2021, and 10-layer results in November 2021, giving us confidence that our technology scales to multilayer cells without materially degrading cycling performance. Multilayering Progress Timeline We continued this steady progress into 2022 by showing our first 16-layer results on our February earnings call, and are pleased to note that we have now demonstrated results over 500 cycles with 16 layers under our gold-standard test conditions, with energy retention and cycling behavior similar to our single-, four-, and 10-layer cells. ____________________ 1 By "gold-standard" test conditions we mean: average charge/discharge rates of 1C or faster, temperatures of 25 °C, 100% depth of discharge, and externally applied pressure of no more than 3.4 atmospheres, simultaneously. For a more detailed discussion of why these parameters are important, please read CTO Tim Holme's blog on the subject. Cycle Energy Retention vs Cycle Count One of our key goals for 2022 is to demonstrate our proprietary cell format, which is designed to be flexible enough to unlock the benefits of our anode-free cell architecture while accommodating the uniaxial volume expansion characteristic of lithium-metal anodes. This 16-layer result is in this proprietary cell format. We believe these results represent an encouraging proof of concept, and we look forward to sharing additional details on our proprietary cell format in the future. While we are pleased to share these results, we note that more work remains to be done on the quality and consistency of our materials and processes before we can achieve our goals of commercializing our technology. This requires a continued focus on improving our production tools and processes, as well as incorporating improvements in product design. We have encountered and expect to continue to encounter and work through a range of technical, engineering, and production challenges as we execute on our plan. However, we believe successfully addressing these challenges has led to new inventions that strengthen the moat we have built around our technology with our IP portfolio, which now consists of over 300 patents and patent applications. Manufacturing Scale Up In parallel to building up the layer count of our cells, we have also been working to increase the scale of our operations. One key constraint on this front has been separator production, and a key goal for 2022 is to ramp up the production of separator films, with peak weekly starts of over 8,000. We are therefore happy to report that we recorded average weekly starts of over 3,700 exiting Q1 2022, compared to less than 2,000 exiting Q4 2021. This increase was made possible by new, higher-throughput continuous-flow separator production tooling on our Phase 1 engineering line. The new tooling has also increased our confidence in a core component of our scale-up thesis - that larger-scale continuous-flow equipment can not only improve the throughput of our manufacturing process, but also deliver improvements in quality and consistency, due to better process control. We have seen our new larger-scale tooling produce substantial improvements across key separator quality metrics, as shown on the graphs below. The x-axis on each graph shows a proprietary quality metric; the closer to zero, the better. The y-axis reflects the cumulative percentage of films that meet or exceed any given value for the respective metric. The green vertical lines on the graphs provide a reference for our assessment of good quality films. The red line shows the performance of the earlier process and the blue line shows the performance of the new process on the scaled-up continuous-flow separator production tool. The graphs show that with the new process, a much greater fraction of films meets or exceeds the quality threshold. While we are pleased with this progress, further improvements in quality remain necessary. Automated defect detection metrology tool on our Phase 1 engineering line Increased throughput and better quality and consistency contribute to easing constraints on cell production, R&D, and process development, which not only allows us to build more cells to test, but also allows us to allocate a significant fraction of our separator films to perform other critical tasks such as testing tool automation and iterating on our manufacturing process. Increasing production capacity generally requires ordering new tools and then qualifying them. Lead times for large-scale, custom tools can be nine to 24 months, and qualification and commissioning requires additional time. As a result, film start increases tend to occur as non-linear step functions. Our initial scale up plan consists of three phases: The Phase 1 engineering line supports R&D, process development, and pre-A sample customer sampling, and has been the core of our development capabilities to date. 1. The Phase 2 engineering line builds on the capabilities of Phase 1 and features larger-scale equipment with higher levels of automation. 2. The QS-0 pre-pilot production line is planned to feature film production in large continuous kilns with automated film handling and cell assembly. 3. Over the coming quarters, we expect to take delivery and complete the qualification of many more large-scale and continuous-flow tools across these engineering and production lines. In Q2, we aim to complete production qualification for the majority of the tooling for the Phase 2 engineering line, including automated cell assembly tools, ultrasonic welders and cell testing systems. We continue to target delivery of A-sample cells to at least one customer in 2022. The A sample is planned to have dozens of layers and is intended to demonstrate the core functionality of the cells. Continuous-flow heat treatment tool on our Phase 1 engineering line We assess that our QS-0 pre-pilot line remains on track to produce candidate B-sample cells in 2023; a B sample is generally defined as a sample made using production processes. In Q2 this year, we expect to complete a range of critical facilities improvements and begin to take delivery of powder pre-processing and metrology automation tools for the QS-0 line. Customer Engagement Automotive customers today are generally forced to make a choice between cells that offer higher energy but lower power (energy cells) or higher power but lower energy (power cells). We don't believe it is possible to substantially improve both power and energy simultaneously without the use of new battery chemistries. The core value proposition of our solid state lithium-metal technology is the potential to shift the performance frontier on both energy and charging speed simultaneously. Shifting the Power-Energy Performance Frontier Li-ion data: http://lacey.se/science/cell-plot/ QS charge times based on testing of equivalent loading cathode in QS cells; energy density figures based on QS target On March 1, we announced a new deal with a third top-10 automotive OEM by global revenue. Upon achieving certain milestones, the deal reserves at least 5 MWh of capacity for this OEM from QS-0, our pre-pilot production line. The agreement also provides a pathway to establishing a U.S.-based joint venture (JV) facility with up to 50 GWh in annual cell production capacity. The potential JV is subject to technical milestones and mutual agreement. This is the fifth customer sampling agreement we have announced and demonstrates the strong interest leading automotive players have in adopting next-generation battery technology. We have shipped multiple generations of cells to various customers across automotive and other applications. In Q1, our 10-layer cells were successfully tested by one automotive customer and entered the testing phase with another. These intermediate steps represent concrete progress toward our goal of shipping A-sample cells in 2022. 2022 Financial Outlook In Q1, we spent $39M on capital expenditures, within our guidance of $30M to $60M for the quarter. Cash operating expenses, defined as operating expenses less stock-based compensation and depreciation, were $57M. A sizable portion of Q1 capex went toward the buildout of our Phase 2 engineering line. We made a progress payment on our medium-scale continuous kiln and ordered film cutting, metrology, and cell testing equipment. We also made facility investments to support the Phase 2 line, including for dry room space. The remainder of Q1 capex was primarily dedicated to progress payments on QS-0 tools, such as coating equipment, automated film handling tooling, and large-scale continuous kilns, as well as initial facility spend on the QS campus buildout, including toward a future quality lab, equipment test center and warehouse. In Q2, we anticipate spending $35M to $65M on capital expenditures to continue to fund our facility buildout and tooling. We expect cash operating expenses to grow sequentially over the course of the year to support additional hiring and increased production volumes. For FY'22, we reiterate our capex guidance of $325M to $375M and cash opex of $225M to $275M. In line with earlier guidance, we plan to enter 2023 with over $800M in liquidity. Strategic Outlook Battery development and manufacturing is a complex undertaking that requires grit, determination and disciplined execution. Since entering the public markets in November 2020, our team has been focused on laying the foundation for what we expect will be substantial growth in our manufacturing and operational capabilities. Such an expansion requires both facility improvements and long-lead equipment. 2022 represents an inflection point in this process, and we believe we have shown that our long-term execution strategy is beginning to yield results. This quarter, new continuous-flow separator manufacturing capacity has allowed us to increase average weekly starts and delivered marked improvements to the quality and consistency of our ceramic solid-electrolyte material. We have also demonstrated over 500 cycles with 16 layers and early results using our proprietary cell format. As more new tooling on our engineering lines comes online, we expect to see continued improvement in quality, consistency and throughput. Substantial work remains to accomplish our goals for 2022, but we believe this quarter's progress represents a strong start toward achieving these milestones. We look forward to reporting continued advances on these fronts in the coming quarters. Jagdeep Singh Kevin Hettrich

Founder, CEO & Chairman CFO QuantumScape Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents ($3,382 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, for joint venture) $ 283,013 $ 320,700 Marketable securities 1,065,440 1,126,975 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,789 15,757 Total current assets 1,362,242 1,463,432 Property and equipment, net 200,744 166,183 Right-of-use assets - finance lease 30,168 30,886 Right-of-use assets - operating lease 57,729 36,913 Other assets 18,121 18,234 Total assets $ 1,669,004 $ 1,715,648 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 10,123 $ 14,182 Accrued liabilities 8,823 6,078 Accrued compensation 7,830 9,119 Operating lease liability, short-term 1,253 1,209 Finance lease liability, short-term 20 19 Total current liabilities 28,049 30,607 Operating lease liability, long-term 58,822 36,760 Finance lease liability, long-term 39,978 39,378 Other liabilities 5,768 315 Total liabilities 132,617 107,060 Redeemable non-controlling interest 1,692 1,693 Total stockholders' equity 1,534,695 1,606,895 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and stockholders' equity $ 1,669,004 $ 1,715,648 QuantumScape Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited) (In Thousands, Except per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 61,345 $ 29,465 General and administrative 29,312 15,210 Total operating expenses 90,657 44,675 Loss from operations (90,657 ) (44,675 ) Other (loss) income: Interest expense (600 ) - Interest income 816 247 Change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities - (30,764 ) Other income 88 103 Total other income (loss) 304 (30,414 ) Net loss (90,353 ) (75,089 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net of tax of $0 (1 ) (10 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (90,352 ) $ (75,079 ) Net loss $ (90,353 ) $ (75,089 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (11,616 ) 174 Total comprehensive loss (101,969 ) (74,915 ) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest (1 ) (10 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (101,968 ) $ (74,905 ) Basic and Diluted net loss per share $ (0.21 ) $ (0.20 ) Basic and Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 429,335 368,784 QuantumScape Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In Thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (90,353 ) $ (75,089 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,724 2,050 Amortization of right-of-use assets and non-cash lease expense 1,792 371 Amortization of premiums and accretion of discounts on marketable securities 2,185 2,410 Stock-based compensation expense 28,481 11,676 Change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities - 30,764 Other 560 (104 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,082 2,479 Accrued compensation (1,289 ) 2,964 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3,957 1,288 Operating lease liability and other 460 (345 ) Net cash used in operating activities (47,401 ) (21,536 ) Investing activities Purchases of property and equipment, net (39,294 ) (13,161 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 218,500 111,000 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 13,113 - Purchases of marketable securities (183,892 ) - Net cash provided by investing activities 8,427 97,839 Financing activities Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,287 880 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 109,133 Payment of Business Combination share issuance costs - (1,016 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs paid - 463,825 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,287 572,822 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (37,687 ) 649,125 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 338,223 115,409 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 300,536 $ 764,534 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information Purchases of property and equipment, not yet paid $ 7,754 $ 8,944 Common stock issuance costs, accrued but not paid $ - $ 899 Fair value of assumed common stock warrants exercised $ - $ 432,424 Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent and should not be considered an alternative to operating loss or cash flow from operations, as determined by GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before interest expense, non-controlling interest, revaluations, stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization expense. We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our business, excluding specifically identified items that we do not believe directly reflect our core operations and may not be indicative of our recurring operations. Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculations. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss is as follows: ($ in Thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net loss attributable to Common Stockholders $ (90,352 ) $ (75,079 ) Interest expense (income), net (216 ) (247 ) Other expense (income), net (88 ) (103 ) Change in fair value of assumed common stock warrant liabilities - 30,764 Change in fair value of Series F convertible preferred stock tranche liabilities - - Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (1 ) (10 ) Stock-based compensation 28,481 11,676 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (62,176 ) $ (32,999 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 4,724 2,050 Adjusted EBITDA $ (57,452 ) $ (30,949 ) Management's Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This letter includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. 