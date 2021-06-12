Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. QuantumScape Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QS   US74767V1098

QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION

(QS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

QuantumScape : Did You Acquire (QS) Before November 27, 2020? Johnson Fistel Investigates QuantumScape; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

06/12/2021 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of QuantumScape Corporation ("QuantumScape" or the "Company") (NYSE: QS) against certain of its officers and directors. 

Recently a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of QuantumScape from November 27, 2020 and December 31, 2020 (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's purported success related to its solid-state battery power, battery life, and energy density were significantly overstated; (2) the Company's battery technology was not sufficient for electric vehicle performance as it would not be able to withstand the aggressive automotive environment; (3) the Company's battery technology likely provided no meaningful improvement over existing battery technology; (4) the Company is unlikely to be able to scale its technology to the multi-layer cell necessary to electric power vehicles (5) the successful commercialization of the Company's battery technology was subject to much more significant risks and uncertainties than defendants had disclosed; and (6) as a result of the foregoing, defendants materially overstated the value and prospects of the Company's battery technology.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of QuantumScape, holding shares before November 27, 2020, you may have standing to hold QuantumScape harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. 

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. 

Additionally, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:
Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel, LLP
Jim Baker, 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

[Click here to join this action]

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/did-you-acquire-qs-before-november-27-2020-johnson-fistel-investigates-quantumscape-should-management-be-held-accountable-for-investors-losses-301311240.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about QUANTUMSCAPE CORPORATION
07:33aQUANTUMSCAPE  : Did You Acquire (QS) Before November 27, 2020? Johnson Fistel In..
PR
05/26Ford Motor Expects 40% All-Electric Vehicles by 2030, Lifts Proposed Electrif..
MT
05/24QUANTUMSCAPE  : Names Celina Mikolajczak Vice President of Manufacturing Enginee..
PU
05/24QUANTUMSCAPE CORP  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/24QUANTUMSCAPE  : Names Celina Mikolajczak Vice President of Manufacturing Enginee..
BU
05/19No pain, no gain for big funds hunting the next Tesla
RE
05/18SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP is Investigating QuantumScape Corporation (QS) f..
BU
05/17QUANTUMSCAPE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and ..
AQ
05/17QUANTUMSCAPE CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD D..
AQ
05/14VOLKSWAGEN  : US Unit, QuantumScape to Create JV in Germany
MT
More news