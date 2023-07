Quatra-Rad, Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of radioactivity detection equipment and air quality measurement instruments. Its products include a range of handheld radioactivity measurement devices, radon detection equipment and smartphone-based applications. The Company offers two operating segments through the operations of Quarta-Rad and Sellavir. Its products include Radiation Detection Equipment, Radon Detection Equipment, EMI Detection Equipment, and Light and brightness Detection Equipment. Its Radiation Detection Equipment includes RADEX RD1503, RADEX RD1706, RADEX RD1008, RADEX RD1212, RADEX RD1212-BT and RADEX RD ONE. Its Radon Detection Equipment includes RADEX M107. Its EMI Detection Equipment includes RADEX EMI50. Sellavir is an artificial intelligence (AI) company that leverages its knowledge in neural networks to provide customized AI and development services to its clients. Its services are focused on offering customized solutions for image processing.