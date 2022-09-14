Quarta Rad : Quarterly Report for Quarter Ending June 30, 2022 (Form 10-Q) 09/14/2022 | 05:30pm EDT Send by mail :

Financial Statements Condensed and Consolidated Balance Sheets 3 Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Operations 4 Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Stockholders' Equity/Deficit 5 Condensed and Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 7 Notes to the Condensed and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Statements 8 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations 13 Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk 20 Item 4. Controls and Procedures 20 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION 22 Item 1. Legal Proceedings 22 Item 1A. Risk Factors 22 Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds 22 Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities 22 Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures 22 Item 5. Other Information 22 Item 6. Exhibits 22 Signatures 23 2 QUARTA-RAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) As of June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash $ 196,607 $ 260,200 Accounts receivable 14,248 65,064 Marketable securities, trading 145,787 126,810 Inventory 197,052 86,787 Total Current Assets 553,694 538,861 Fixed Assets, Net 2,770 3,170 Other Assets - Deferred tax asset 50,355 39,571 TOTAL ASSETS $ 606,819 $ 581,602 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 90,216 $ 79,321 Related party payable 221,897 167,758 Total Liabilities 312,113 247,079 Commitments and Contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity Common Stock: authorized 50,000,000 common shares, $ 0.0001 par value 15,674,483 and 15,659,483 were issued and outstanding on June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,568 1,568 Additional paid-in capital 346,726 346,726 Accumulated deficit (53,588 ) (13,771 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 294,706 334,523 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 606,819 $ 581,602 See accompanying notes to the condensed and consolidated financial statements 3 QUARTA-RAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 For the three months ended June 30, 2021 For the six months ended June 30, 2022 For the six months ended June 30, 2021 Sales -Quarta Rad, Inc., net $ 214,177 $ 271,173 $ 532,556 $ 515,852 Sales - Sellavir, Inc., net - related party 30,000 90,000 94,000 180,000 Total sales, net 244,177 361,173 626,556 695,852 Cost of goods sold - Quarta Rad, Inc.. 163,605 - 365,560 - Cost of goods sold - Sellavir, Inc. 26,691 195,155 44,658 385,483 Gross profit 53,881 166,018 216,338 310,369 Expenses: General & administrative 13,128 13,341 27,184 18,369 Advertising 8,453 20,425 19,653 36,485 Professional and consulting fees 48,060 75,954 79,286 136,300 Operating expenses 69,641 109,720 126,123 191,154 Net income/(loss) from operations (15,760 ) 56,298 90,215 119,215 Other income - interest and dividends 2 2 5 2 Other income - unrealized gain/( loss) on investments (78,003 ) 33,317 (126,970 ) 36,791 Other income - realized loss on investments 11,188 (37,621 ) (13,651 ) (37,621 ) Net income before provision for income taxes (82,573 ) 51,996 (50,401 ) 118,387 Income tax expense/(benefit) (17,340 ) 10,919 (10,584 ) 24,861 Net income/(loss) $ (65,233 ) $ 41,077 $ (39,817 ) $ 93,526 Income per share - basic and diluted $ - $ - $ - $ 0.01 Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 15,661,956 15,659,483 15,661,956 15,659,483 See accompanying notes to the condensed and consolidated financial statements 4 QUARTA-RAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Additional Total Common Stock Paid-In Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity Balance, December 31, 2021 15,674,483 $ 1,568 $ 346,726 $ (13,771 ) $ 334,523 Net loss - - - $ (39,817 ) $ (39,817 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 15,674,483 $ 1,568 $ 346,726 $ (53,588 ) $ 294,706 CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited) Additional Retained Earnings/ Total Common Stock Paid-In (Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit) Equity Balance, March 31, 2022 15,674,483 $ 1,568 $ 346,726 $ 11,645 $ 359,939 Net loss - - - (65,233 ) (65,233 ) Balance, June 30, 2022 15,674,483 $ 1,568 $ 346,726 $ (53,588 ) $ 294,706 See accompanying notes to the condensed and consolidated financial statements 5 QUARTA-RAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (Unaudited) Additional Retained Earnings/ Total Common Stock Paid-In (Accumulated Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Deficit) Equity Balance, December 31, 2020 15,659,483 $ 1,866 $ 337,427 $ (21,114 ) $ 318,179 Net income - - - 93,526 93,526 Balance, June 30, 2021 15,659,483 $ 1,866 $ 337,427 $ 72,412 $ 411,705 CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Three Months Ended June 2021 (Unaudited) Additional Total Common Stock Paid-In Retained Stockholders' Shares Amount Capital Earnings Equity Balance, March 31, 2021 15,659,483 $ 1,866 $ 337,427 $ 31,335 $ 370,628 Net income - - - 41,077 41,077 Balance, June 30, 2021 15,659,483 $ 1,866 $ 337,427 $ 72,412 $ 411,705 See accompanying notes to the condensed and consolidated financial statements 6 QUARTA-RAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, 2022 For the six months ended June 30, 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income/(loss) $ (39,817 ) $ 93,526 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 400 400 Stock issued for services - Net realized loss on investments 13,651 37,621 Net unrealized (gain)/ loss on investments 126,970 (36,791 ) Income tax expense/(benefit) (10,584 ) 24,861 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 50,816 (37,488 ) Inventory (110,265 ) 11,846 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,695 (76,909 ) Miscellaneous liabilities - (3,552 ) Related party payable 54,139 - Net cashed provided by operating activities 96,005 13,514 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Sale of marketable securities, trading 103,051 334,146 Purchase of marketable securities, trading (262,649 ) (83,332 ) Net cash provided by (used in) Investing Activities (159,598 ) 250,814 Net change in cash (63,593 ) 264,328 Cash, beginning of period 260,200 108,126 Cash, end of period $ 196,607 $ 372,454 Non-cash Investing and Financing Transactions: Repayment of officer advance by transfer or marketable securities at fair value $ - $ 332,533 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ 65,000 See accompanying notes to the condensed and consolidated financial statements 7 QUARTA-RAD, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Notes to the (unaudited) Condensed and Consolidated Financial Statements NOTE 1 - BASIS OF PRESENTATION The condensed and consolidated balance sheet of Quarta-Rad, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company") as of June 30, 2022, and the statements of operations and changes in stockholders' equity/deficit for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, and the cash flows for six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have not been audited. However, in the opinion of management, such information includes all adjustments (consisting of normal recurring adjustments), which are necessary to accurately reflect the financial position of the Company as of June 30, 2022, the results of operations and cash flows for the periods ended June 30, 2022, and 2021. The condensed and consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2021 has been derived from audited financial statements. Certain information and notes normally included in financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP") have been omitted, although management believes that the disclosures are adequate to make the information presented not misleading. Interim period results are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for an entire year. These condensed and consolidated financial statements should be read in conjunction with the audited financial statements and notes thereto included in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. NOTE 2 - NATURE OF BUSINESS The Company distributes detection devices, including but not limited to Geiger counters, to homeowners and interested customers in North America and Europe. The Company targets homebuilders and home renovation contractors. Sellavir is a video analytics company whose platform empowers organizations to decode videos to develop creative marketing strategies and analysis through advanced and proprietary technologies. NOTE 3 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES Principles of Consolidation The consolidated financial statements include the accounts Quarta-Rad, Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiaries Quarta-Rad USA, Inc. and Sellavir, Inc. All significant intercompany balances and transactions have been eliminated in consolidation. Use of Estimates and Assumptions The preparation of financial statements in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("U.S. GAAP") requires management to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the financial statements and reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods. Significant estimates made by management include, among others, provisions for the valuation of accounts receivable, accrual of European VAT reserve, the recoverability of deferred tax assets, and the recoverability of inventory. The Company bases its estimates on historical experience, knowledge of current conditions and belief of what could occur in the future considering available information. The Company reviews its estimates on an on-going basis. The actual results experienced by the Company may differ materially and adversely from its estimates. To the extent there are material differences between the estimates and actual results, future results of operations will be affected. 8 Advertising The Company expenses advertising costs, consisting primarily of placement in multiple publications, along with design and printing costs of sales materials, when incurred. Advertising expense for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, amounted to $8,453, $19,653, $20,425and $36,485, respectively. Concentration of Credit Risk Credit is extended to online platforms and suppliers based on an evaluation of their financial condition, and collateral is generally not required. The Company performs ongoing credit evaluations of its customers and provides an allowance for doubtful accounts as appropriate. Three suppliers accounted for 96% of accounts receivable at June 30, 2022 and two suppliers accounted for 93% of accounts receivable at December 31, 2021. Quarta Rad purchased 100% of its inventory through one vendor, a related party, for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021. Loss of this vendor would materially impact the Company's ability to purchase inventory. Earnings per Share The Company's basic earnings per share are calculated by dividing its net income available to common stockholders by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. The Company's dilutive earnings per share is calculated by dividing its net income available to common shareholders by the diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding during the period. The diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding is the basic weighted number of shares adjusted for any potentially dilutive debt or equity. There were nopotentially dilutive instruments outstanding at during the periods ended June 30, 2022, and 2021. Fair Value of Financial Instruments The Company's financial instruments as defined by Financial Accounting Standards Board ("FASB") Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 825, "Financial Instruments" include cash, trade accounts receivable, and accounts payable and accrued expenses. All instruments, except marketable securities are accounted for on a historical cost basis, which, due to the short maturity of these financial instruments, approximates fair value at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2020. Marketable securities are level one assets recorded at fair value. FASB ASC 820 "Fair Value Measurements and Disclosures" defines fair value, establishes a framework for measuring fair value in accordance with U.S. GAAP, and expands disclosures about fair value measurements. ASC 820 establishes a three-tier fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in measuring fair value as follows: ● Level 1. Observable inputs such as quoted prices in active markets; ● Level 2. Inputs, other than the quoted prices in active markets, that are observable either directly or indirectly; and ● Level 3. Unobservable inputs in which there is little or no market data, which requires the reporting entity to develop its own assumptions. 9 The Company's investment securities consist of common and preferred stock. Substantially all the Company's investments are Level 1. The fair market value is based on quoted prices in active markets for identical assets. Financial assets are measured at fair value on a recurring basis. The following table provides information at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 about the Company's financial assets measured at fair value on a recurring basis. Values on June 30, 2022: Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets at fair value: Marketable Securities $ 145,787 $ - $ - $ 145,787 Total assets at fair value, June 30, 2022 $ 145,787 $ - $ - $ 145,787 Values on December 31, 2021: Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Total Assets at fair value: Marketable Securities $ 126,810 $ - $ - $ 126,810 Total assets at fair value, December 31, 2021 $ 126,810 $ - $ - $ 126,810 Revenue Recognition The Company follows guidance from FASB Accounting Standards Codification ASC Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ("ASC 606"). The guidance sets forth a five-step revenue recognition model which replaces the prior revenue recognition guidance in its entirety and is intended to eliminate numerous industry-specific pieces of revenue recognition guidance that have historically existed in U.S. GAAP. The underlying principle of the standard is that a business or other organization will recognize revenue to depict the transfer of promised goods or services to customers in an amount that reflects what it expects to receive in exchange for the goods or services. The standard also requires more detailed disclosures and provides additional guidance for transactions that were not addressed completely in the prior accounting guidance. Our principal activities from which we generate our revenue are product sales and consulting services. Revenue is measured based on consideration specified in a contract with a customer. A contract with a customer exists when we enter into an enforceable contract with a customer. The contract is based on either the acceptance of standard terms and conditions on the websites for e-commerce customers and via telephone with our third-party call center for our print media and direct mail customers, or the execution of terms and conditions contracts with retailers and wholesalers. These contracts define each party's rights, payment terms and other contractual terms and conditions of the sale. Consideration is typically paid prior to shipment via credit card or check when our products are sold direct to consumers or approximately 30 days from the time control is transferred when sold to wholesalers, distributors and retailers. We apply judgment in determining the customer's ability and intention to pay, which is based on a variety of factors including the customer's historical payment experience and, in some circumstances, published credit and financial information pertaining to the customer. 10 A performance obligation is a promise in a contract to transfer a distinct product to the customer, which for us is transfer of devices to our customers. Performance obligations promised in a contract are identified based on the goods that will be transferred to the customer that are both capable of being distinct and are distinct in the context of the contract, whereby the transfer of the goods is separately identifiable from other promises in the contract. We have concluded the sale of goods and related shipping and handling are accounted for as the single performance obligation. The transaction price of a contract is allocated to each distinct performance obligation and recognized as revenue when or as the customer receives the benefit of the performance obligation. The transaction price is determined based on the consideration to which we will be entitled to receive in exchange for transferring goods to the customer. We issue refunds to e-commerce and print media customers, upon request, within 30 days of delivery. We estimate the amount of potential refunds at each reporting period using a portfolio approach of historical data, adjusted for changes in expected customer experience, including seasonality and changes in economic factors. For retailers, distributors and wholesalers, we do not offer a right of return or refund and revenue is recognized at the time products are shipped to customers. In all cases, judgment is required in estimating these reserves. Actual claims for returns could be materially different from the estimates. There was no reserve for sales returns and allowances, at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We recognize revenue when we satisfy a performance obligation in a contract by transferring control over a product to a customer when product is shipped. Taxes assessed by a governmental authority that are both imposed on and concurrent with a specific revenue-producing transaction, that are collected by us from a customer, are excluded from revenue. Shipping and handling costs associated with outbound freight after control over a product has transferred to a customer are accounted for as a fulfilment cost and are included in cost of product sales. We recognize consulting revenue over times as services are performed. Recent Accounting Pronouncements In December 2019, the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) issued Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2019-12 Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes. Effective for public entities for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2020. The ASU is intended to simplify aspects of accounting for income taxes, including deferred taxes on investments, and calculation of taxes in interim periods. The adoption of this guidance by the Company did not have a material impact on its financial statements and related disclosures. Risks and Uncertainties RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE In February 2022, Russia invaded the nation of Ukraine and certain sanctions and banking restrictions were levied upon Russia. As a result, the Company's ability to purchase inventory was impacted. The Company has been able to resume purchasing inventory and fulfill incoming orders. The Company is actively monitoring the situation and working closely with their suppliers and logistics companies to mitigate the impact. The Company continuing to expand its AI business and are in the process of transforming our company from an import heavy entity to AI services revenue becoming the majority of total sales. The Company is focusing its unique footprint in the Japanese market to continue to expand Sellavir products and services. 11 NOTE 4-PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT Property and Equipment at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 consisted of: June 30, December 31,

2022 2021 Computer Equipment $ 4,005 $ 4,005 Accumulated Depreciation (1,235 ) (835 ) Net Property & Equipment $ 2,770 $ 3,170 The Company recognized $200, $400, $200, and $400in depreciation expense in each period for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. NOTE 5-RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS The Company sells radiation monitors and to date has purchased all of its inventory from a company in Russia, which is owned by a minority shareholder of the Company. Total inventory purchased was $383,762and $324,590for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The amount due in connection with inventory as of June 30, 2022 and December 2021 is $96,272and $12,180, respectively. During July 2017, the Company entered into an agreement with the Russian Affiliate to develop and update software for a new device for $180,000. The development contract ended December 31, 2019. The amount due in connection with this agreement as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 is $91,850and $111,850, respectively. In April 2021, the Company began compensating its CEO, who is the majority shareholder. As of June 30, 2022, the Company has accrued $40,000for this compensation. The Company expensed $8,000and $-0- for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively. As of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, is due $29,677and $43,729, respectively, for expenses paid by the shareholder on behalf of the Company, included in related party payables. The shareholder paid for $95,948and $58,468in expenses during the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021 respectively. Sellavir had $30,000. $94,000, $90,000and $180,000of revenue for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, respectively, from a related entity wholly owned by the majority shareholder of the Company. NOTE 6-SEGMENTS The Company has twooperating segments through the operations of Quarta-Rad and Sellavir. The Company evaluates the performance of its segments based on revenues, operating income(loss) and net income(loss). Segment information for the three months and six months ended June 2022 and 2021 is as follows: For the six months ended June 30, 2022 Quarta-Rad Sellavir Consolidated Revenues $ 532,556 94,000 $ 626,556 Income from operations 43,933 46,282 90,215 Net income/(loss) $ 34,705 (74,522 ) $ (39,817 ) For the three months ended June 30, 2022 Quarta-Rad Sellavir Consolidated Revenues $ 214,177 30,000 $ 244,177 Income from operations (16,994 ) 1,234 (15,760 ) Net income/(loss) $ (13,427 ) (51,806 ) $ (65,233 ) For the six months ended June 30, 2021 Quarta-Rad Sellavir Consolidated Revenues $ 515,852 $ 180,000 $ 695,852 Income/(loss) from operations (6,190 ) 125,405 119,215 Net income/(loss) $ (4,890 ) $ 98,416 $ 93,526 For the three months ended June 30, 2021 Quarta-Rad Sellavir Consolidated Revenues $ 271,173 $ 90,000 $ 361,173 Income/(loss) from operations (1,240 ) 57,538 56,298 Net income/(loss) $ (980 ) $ 42,057 $ 41,077 Total Assets As of June 30, 2022 As of December 31, 2021 Quarta-Rad $ 403,335 $ 306,842 Sellavir 203,484 274,760 Total Assets $ 606,819 $ 581,602 NOTE 7- COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Contingencies The Company is currently undergoing a multi-year VAT tax examination by certain European tax authorities. As of June 30, 2022, the outcome of these examinations is uncertain, and the Company is disputing any amounts due. The estimated liabilities on the VAT tax exposure could anywhere from $0to $125,000based on estimates and information provided to management. The Company believes its exposure is limited to $100,000, which was accrued in 2019. The Company paid $41,822during 2020, $35,680during 2021, and $3,783during 2022 towards the estimated liability, a remainder of $18,715and $22,498is included in accounts payable and accrued expenses as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. Actual results from this matter could differ from this estimate. Legal In the normal course of business, the Company may become involved in various legal proceedings. The Company knows of no pending or threatened legal proceeding to which the Company is or will be a party that, if successful, might result in material adverse change in the Company's business, properties or financial condition. NOTE 8-SUBSEQUENT EVENTS The Company has performed an evaluation of events occurring subsequent to June 30, 2022 through September 14, 2022. Based on its evaluation, there is nothing to be disclosed herein. 12 Item 2. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations The following is management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations and is provided as a supplement to the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements and notes to help provide an understanding of our financial condition, results of operations and cash flows during the periods included in the accompanying unaudited condensed financial statements. In this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, "Company," "the Company," "us," and "our" refer to Quarta-Rad, Inc., a Delaware corporation, unless the context requires otherwise. We intend the following discussion to assist in the understanding of our financial position and our results of operations for the three and three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021. You should refer to the Financial Statements and related Notes in conjunction with this discussion. Results of Operations General We were incorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware on November 29, 2011 with fiscal year end in December 31. We were formed to distribute and sell detection devices to homeowners and interested consumers in North America. Initially, our business plan was to sell products on consignment from Star Systems Japan, a corporation owned by our majority shareholder. We purchased these products from Quarta-Rad, Ltd., a company owned by our minority shareholder. We also targeted direct-to-consumer sales since we believe we can distribute these products through the Internet. We have never been party to any bankruptcy, receivership or similar proceeding, nor have we undergone any material reclassification, merger, consolidation, purchase or sale of a significant amount of assets not in the ordinary course of business. During April 2020, we acquired Quarta-Rad USA, Inc., a Delaware corporation, as a wholly owned subsidiary. There was no consideration paid for the shares. The purpose of the acquisition is to separate the sales of certain products in separate entities. There was no activity, assets or liabilities in the subsidiary through June 30, 2022. During December 2020, we acquired Sellavir, Inc, a Delaware corporation, under common control, as a wholly owned subsidiary. We acquired the company in exchange for 333,333 shares of our common stock. The value of the stock on the date of issue was approximately $170,000. Sellavir is a video analytics company whose platform empowers organizations to decode videos to develop creative marketing strategies and analysis through advanced and proprietary technologies. As of the date of this Form 10-Q, we continue to expand our operations and expect to increase our revenues with additional working capital. Our chief executive officer and director, Victor Shvetsky, and our director and president, Alexey Golovanov, are our only employees. Mr. Shvetsky and Mr. Golovanov will devote at least ten hours per week to us but may increase the number of hours as necessary. Beginning in 2013, we began purchasing the products from Quarta-Rad, Ltd., our related party supplier and it shipped the products to us. We then shipped the products to a third-party online retailer, to hold for Internet sales and sales to our third-party resellers. Our administrative office is located at 1201 N. Orange St., Suite 700, Wilmington, DE 19801, which is a virtual office. We continue to focus our business operations on the development of our distribution agreements and reseller network as well as continue to advertise on the Internet. We plan to continue to utilize our website to promote the products to home renovation contractors and other purchasers of detection devices. We are promoting the detection products by advertising our website and marketing to independent distributors and others interested in detection devices. We purchase the products from QRR, which is owned by our minority shareholder and is the original manufacturer for RADEX product line. Under an oral agreement with QRR, we have the exclusive distribution rights for sale of QRR products in Europe, the US, and Asia (excluding China) for a period of 10 years. We sell the products we purchase from QRR directly to third party buyers and to resellers. The purchase terms require us to prepay for the products we purchase at a price that is set forth in each purchase order. In October 2018, our United Kingdom retail platform was suspended due to certain UK restrictions. We are in the process of becoming compliant in order to lift these restrictions and exploring and testing new partners for EU distribution. We initially reserved $100,000 on our balance sheet as accrued expenses in connection with this matter. The Company paid $41,822 during 2020 towards the estimated liability, $35,679 in April 2021, and $3,783 in April 2022. A remainder of $18,715 is included in accounts payable and accrued expenses as of June 30, 2022. 13 Sellavir Consulting: We expanded our operations through the acquisition of Sellavir Inc. in December 2020. Sellavir is an AI company that leverages its knowledge in neural networks to provide customized AI and development services to our clients. Our services are focused on offering customized solutions for image processing. Our current business model relies on identifying the specific customer needs and developing a software solution to address them. We currently do not have any clients in the US, and our sole revenue stream is from our Japanese reseller. We rely on their sales staff for the identification of new opportunities in the Japanese market. Quarta-Rad has acquired the company to: - leverage Sellavir capabilities to combine it with its Radex series to offer AI-enhanced radiation detection capabilities - expand its scope outside the radiation measurement Critical Accounting Policy and Estimates. Our Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations section discusses our condensed financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. The preparation of these condensed financial statements requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities at the date of the condensed financial statements and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting period. On an on-going basis, management evaluates its estimates and judgments, including those related to revenue recognition, accrued expenses, financing operations, and contingencies and litigation. Management bases its estimates and judgments on historical experience and on various other factors that are believed to be reasonable under the circumstances, the results of which form the basis for making judgments about the carrying value of assets and liabilities that are not readily apparent from other sources. Actual results may differ from these estimates under different assumptions or conditions. The most significant accounting estimates inherent in the preparation of our condensed financial statements include estimates as to the appropriate carrying value of certain assets and liabilities which are not readily apparent from other sources. In addition, these accounting policies are described at relevant sections in this discussion and analysis and in the notes to the condensed financial statements included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The following discussion of our financial condition and results of operations should be read in conjunction with our unaudited financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022, and 2021, together with notes thereto, which are included in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. 14 The Company has two operating segments through the operations of Quarta-Rad and Sellavir. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is comprised of: Quarta Rad Sellavir Total Sales $ 532,556 $ 94,000 $ 626,566 Cost of Good Sold 365,560 44,658 410,218 Gross Profit 166,996 49,342 216,338 Expenses: General & administrative 25,124 2,060 27,184 Advertising 19,653 - 19,653 Professional and consulting fees 78,286 1,000 79,286 Operating expenses 123,063 3,060 126,123 Net income (loss) from operations 43,933 46,282 90,215 Interest and dividends - 5 5 Unrealized gain/(loss) on investments - (126,970 ) (126,970 ) Realized gain/(loss) on investments - (13,651 ) (13,651 ) Interest expense - - Income tax (expense)/benefit (9,226 ) 19,810 10,584 Net income/(loss) $ 34,707 $ (74,524 ) $ (39,817 ) The Company has two operating segments through the operations of Quarta-Rad and Sellavir. Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2022, is comprised of: Quarta Rad Sellavir Total Sales $ 214,177 $ 30,000 $ 244,177 Cost of Good Sold 163,605 26,691 190,296 Gross Profit 50,572 3,309 53,881 Expenses: General & administrative 12,055 1,073 13,128 Advertising 8,453 - 8,453 Professional and consulting fees 47,060 1,000 48,060 Operating expenses 67,568 2,073 69,641 Net income (loss) from operations (16,996 ) 1,236 (15,760 ) Interest and dividends - 2 2 Unrealized gain/(loss) on investments - (78,003 ) (78,003 ) Realized gain/(loss) on investments - 11,188 11,188 Interest expense - - - Income tax benefit 3,569 13,771 17,340 Net income/(loss) $ (13,427 ) $ (51,806 ) $ (65,233 ) 15 Consolidated Totals: Three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues. Our net revenues decreased $116,996, or 32.39% to $244,177 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $361,173 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in Sellavir revenue due to timing of project billing and decrease in Quarta Rad revenue due to a temporary delay in the ability to purchase inventory. Cost of Goods Sold. Our Cost of Goods Sold decreased $4,859 or 2.49% or to $190,296 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $195,155 for the comparable period in 2021. The decrease was a result of a decrease in sales. Operating Expenses. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, our total operating expenses decreased $40,079 or 36,53% to $69,641 compared to $109,720 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable to the Company's decrease in professional fees and advertising. Net Income. Our net income decreased $106,310 to a net loss of ($65,233) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $41,077 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to unrealized losses on investments. Six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with the six months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues. Our net revenues decreased $69,296, or 9.96% to $626,566 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $695,852 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in Sellavir revenue due to timing of project billing. Cost of Goods Sold. Our Cost of Goods Sold increased $24,735 or 6.40% to $410,218 for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $385,483 for the comparable period in 2021. The increase was a result in classification of Sellavir direct costs. Operating Expenses. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, our total operating expenses decreased $65,031 or 34.02% to $126,123 compared to $191,154 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable to the Company's decrease in professional fees and advertising. Net Income. Our net income decreased $133,343 to a net loss of ($39,817) for the six months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $93,526 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily due to realized and unrealized losses on investments. 16 QUARTA-RAD Three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues. Our net revenues decreased $56,996, or 21.02% to $214,177 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $271,173 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. Quarta Rad revenue due to a temporary delay in the ability to purchase inventory. Cost of Goods Sold. Our Cost of Goods Sold decreased $31,550 or 16.17% to $163,605 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to $195,155 for the comparable period in 2021. The decrease was a result of the decrease in recognized sales. Operating Expenses. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, our total operating expenses decreased $9,690 or 12.54% to $67,568 compared to $77,2581for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable to the Company's decrease in professional fees and advertising. Net Income. Our net loss increased $12,447 to a net loss of ($13,427) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to a net loss of ($980) for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily related to decrease in sales. Six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues. Our net revenues increased $16,704, or 3.24% to $532,556 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $515,852 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was due to an increase in the demand of our RD1503 model. Cost of Goods Sold. Our Cost of Goods Sold decreased $19,923 or 5.17% to $365,560 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to $385,483 for the comparable period in 2021. The decrease was a result of shipping costs. Operating Expenses. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, our total operating expenses decreased $13,494 or 9.88% to $123,065 compared to $136,559 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease is primarily attributable to the Company's decrease in professional fees and advertising. Net Income. Our net income increased $39,595 to $34,705 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to a net loss of ($4,890) for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to an increase in sales and reduction of expenses. SELLAVIR Three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with the three months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues. Our net revenues decreased $60,000 or 66,67% to $30,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared with $90,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the timing of billed services Operating Expenses. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, our total operating expenses decreased $30,389 or 93,61% to. $2,073 compared to $32,462 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease and classification of professional fees. 17 Net Loss. Our net loss increased $93,863 to ($51,806) for the three months ended June 30, 2022 compared to net income of $42,057 for the three months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to realized and unrealized losses on investments. Six months ended June 30, 2022 compared with the six months ended June 30, 2021 Revenues. Our net revenues decreased $86,000 or 47.78% to $94,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared with $90,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the timing of billed services Operating Expenses. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, our total operating expenses decreased $21,148 or 95.55% to. $985 compared to $22,133 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in professional fees. Net Loss. Our net loss increased $172,938 to ($74,552) for the six months ended June 30, 2022, compared to net income of $98,416 for the six months ended June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to realized and unrealized losses on investments. Liquidity and Capital Resources. During the six months ended June 30, 2022, we used cash for operating expenses from cash on hand and the sale of products on the Internet and from independent, third party resellers and from consulting revenue from Sellavir. Our total assets were $606,809 and $581,602 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively, consisting of $196,607and $260,200, respectively, in cash. Our working capital was $294,706 and $334,523 as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. We had $96,005and $13,534 in cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We had $159,598 in cash used and $250,814 in cash provided by investing activities for net sale of marketable securities for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. We had no cash provided by financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The Company had no formal long-term lines of credit or other bank financing arrangements as of June 30, 2022. The Company has no current plans for the purchase or sale of any plant or equipment. The Company has no current plans to make any changes in the number of employees. Impact of Inflation The Company believes that inflation has had a negligible effect on operations over the past quarter. Capital Expenditures The Company expended no amounts on capital expenditures for the six months ended June 30, 2022. Plan of Operation Our business strategy is to continue to market our website (www.quartarad.com). We have used our website to market products for sale to consumers as well to third party distributors. We will continue to strengthen our presence on e-commerce sites. We are also focusing on expanding our reseller network by targeting large consumer retail chains. The number of detection devices, which we will be able to sell will depend upon the success of our marketing efforts through our website and the distributors that we will enter into agreement with to sell the products. 18 During December 2020, Quarta-Rad acquired Sellavir, Inc, a Delaware corporation, under common control, as a wholly owned subsidiary. We acquired the company in exchange for 333,333 shares of our common stock. The value of the stock on the date of issue was approximately $170,000. Sellavir is a video analytics company whose platform empowers organizations to decode videos to develop creative marketing strategies and analysis through advanced and proprietary technologies. Quarta-Rad has acquired the company to leverage Sellavir capabilities to combine it with its Radex series to offer AI-enhanced radiation detection capabilities and expand its scope outside of radiation measurement. We intend to implement the following tasks within the next twelve months: Inventory: We intend to purchase inventory to increase our sales. We believe that these funds will be initially sufficient for us to increase our inventory from Quarta-Rad, Ltd. The amount needed for inventory purchases is directly related to the demand for sales of our product. Marketing: (Estimated cost $25,000-$75,000). In addition to the website modification costs, we intend to increase our marketing efforts on the Internet to generate leads and sales. We will also utilize funds to develop marketing brochures and materials to market the products to industry professionals such as home renovation contractors. Secure Distribution Agreements: (Estimated cost $10,000). We plan to seek and secure distribution agreements for the sale of our detection devices. Our management does not anticipate the need to hire additional full or part- time employees over the next three (3) months, as the services provided by our officers and directors and our independent contractor appear sufficient at this time. We believe that our operations are currently on a small scale that is manageable by these two individuals as well as our independent contractor. Our management's responsibilities are mainly administrative at this stage. While we believe that the addition of employees is not required over the next three (3) months, the professionals we plan to utilize will be considered independent contractors. We do not intend to enter into any employment agreements with any of these professionals. Thus, these persons are not intended to be employees of our company. We currently do not own any equipment that we would seek to sell in the near future; we do not have any off-balance sheet arrangements; and we have not paid for expenses on behalf of our directors. Off-Balance Sheet Arrangements None. Forward Looking Statements This Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, including "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in Item 2 of Part I of this report include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the "Reform Act"). The Reform Act provides a safe harbor for forward-looking statements to encourage companies to provide prospective information about themselves so long as they identify these statements as forward-looking and provide meaningful cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ from the projected results. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that we make in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q are forward-looking. The words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will continue," "estimates," "plans," "projects," the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean the statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties or other factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn are based on currently available information. Certain risks, uncertainties or other important factors are detailed in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and may be detailed from time to time in other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including on Forms 8-K and 10-K. 19 We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all those risks, nor can we assess the impact of all those risks on our business or the extent to which any factor may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable. However, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations. Further, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and unless required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update publicly any of them considering new information or future events. Critical Accounting Policies Our condensed financial statements and accompanying notes have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The preparation of these financial statements requires management to make estimates, judgments and assumptions that affect reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses. We continually evaluate the accounting policies and estimates used to prepare the condensed financial statements. The estimates are based on historical experience and assumptions believed to be reasonable under current facts and circumstances. Actual amounts and results could differ from these estimates made by management. Certain accounting policies that require significant management estimates and are deemed critical to our results of operations or financial position are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and Note 1 to the Condensed and Consolidated Financial Statements in this Form 10-Q. Item 3. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk As a "smaller reporting company" as defined by Item 10 of Regulation S-K, we are not required to provide information required by this item. Item 4. Controls and Procedures Disclosure of controls and procedures. The Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting in accordance with the Rule 13a-15 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company's officer, its president, conducted an evaluation of the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of June 30, 2022 based on the criteria establish in Internal Control Integrated Framework issued by the 2013 Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission. Based on the foregoing evaluation, we have concluded that our disclosure controls and procedures were not effective as of June 30, 2022 and that they do not allow for information required to be disclosed by the Company in the reports that it files or submits under the Exchange Act is recorded, processed, summarized and reported, within the time periods specified in the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") rules and forms. Disclosure controls and procedures include, without limitation, controls and procedures designed to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in the reports that we file or submit under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to the Company's management, including its Chief Executive and Principal Accounting & Financial Officers as appropriate to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure. The material weaknesses relate to the following: ● We do not have adequate segregation of duties in the handling of our financial reporting. This is caused by a very limited number of personnel. ● Our accounting staff does not have sufficient technical accounting knowledge relating to accounting for income taxes and complex US GAAP matters. ● The Company has not performed a risk assessment and mapped our process to control objectives. ● The Company has not implemented comprehensive entity-level internal controls. ● The Company has not implemented adequate system and manual controls. 20 Plan for Remediation of Material Weaknesses We intend to take appropriate and reasonable steps to make the necessary improvements to remediate this deficiency as resources to do so become available. We intend to consider the results of our remediation efforts and related testing as part of our year-end 2022 assessment of the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting. Such remediation would entail enhancing the training and oversight of the accounting personnel responsible for non-routine transactions involving complex accounting matters and engaging the services of an independent consultant with sufficient expertise in income tax and complex U.S. GAAP matters to assist us in the preparation of our financial statements. Management believes that the aforementioned material weaknesses did not impact our financial reporting or result in a material misstatement of our condensed financial statements. Changes in internal controls over financial reporting. There were no changes in our internal control over financial reporting that occurred during the period covered by this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. 21 PART II - OTHER INFORMATION Item 1. Legal Proceedings None. Item 1A. Risk Factors As a "smaller reporting company" as defined by Item 10 of Regulation S-K, we are not required to provide information required by this item. Item 2. Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities and Use of Proceeds None. Item 3. Defaults Upon Senior Securities None. Item 4. Mine Safety Disclosures None. Item 5. Other Information None. Item 6. Exhibits (a) The following exhibits are filed with this quarterly report on Form 10-Q or are incorporated herein by reference: Exhibit Number Description 31.1 Certification of the Chief Executive Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934*. 31.2 Certification of the Chief Financial Officer pursuant to Rule 13a-14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934*. 32.1 Certification of the Chief Executive Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C Section 1350 as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002*. 32.2 Certification of the Chief Financial Officer pursuant to 18 U.S.C Section 1350 as adopted pursuant to Section 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002*. 101.INS Inline XBRL Instance Document 101.SCH Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Schema Document 101.CAL Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Calculation Linkbase Document 101.DEF Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase Document 101.LAB Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document 101.PRE Inline XBRL Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document) * Filed herewith. 22 Signatures Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned thereunto duly authorized. QUARTA-RAD, INC. September 14, 2022 /s/ Victor Shvetsky Victor Shvetsky

