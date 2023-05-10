Advanced search
    QTRH   CA7477131055

QUARTERHILL INC.

(QTRH)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:55:18 2023-05-09 pm EDT
1.400 CAD   -2.10%
05:01aQuarterhill Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results
PR
05/08Quarterhill : Investor Presentation May 2023
PU
05/08Transcript : Quarterhill Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quarterhill Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

05/10/2023 | 05:01am EDT
TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) announces results from its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held on Monday May 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

At the Meeting, Quarterhill shareholders (present in person or by proxy) voted on the following, full details of which are set out in Quarterhill's March 21, 2023, Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular (the "Circular") issued in connection with the Meeting:

1.  the election of the following nominees to Quarterhill's Board of Directors (the "Board"), which was approved by shareholders as follows:



Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against


Roxanne Anderson

33,931,288

74.22 %

11,784,371

25.78 %


Michel Tewfik Fattouche

34,766,181

76.05 %

10,949,478

23.95 %


Rusty Lewis

41,818,114

91.47 %

3,897,545

8.53 %


Pamela Steer

35,376,025

77.38 %

10,339,634

22.62 %


Anna Tosto

34,001,639

74.38 %

11,714,020

25.62 %


2.  an ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young LLP as Quarterhill's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of Quarterhill's shareholders and authorizing the Board to fix their remuneration, which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Withheld

% Votes Withheld

47,984,462

98.94 %

515,405

1.06 %


3.  a special resolution authorizing a reduction to the stated capital account of the Common Shares in the amount of $120 million, as set out in Exhibit A to the Circular, which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For

% Votes For

Votes Against

% Votes Against

38,844,543

84.97 %

6,871,116

15.03 %


About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com.      

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quarterhill-announces-annual-and-special-meeting-results-301820332.html

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer