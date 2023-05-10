Quarterhill Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) announces results from its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") that was held on Monday May 8, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

At the Meeting, Quarterhill shareholders (present in person or by proxy) voted on the following, full details of which are set out in Quarterhill's March 21, 2023, Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular (the "Circular") issued in connection with the Meeting:

1. the election of the following nominees to Quarterhill's Board of Directors (the "Board"), which was approved by shareholders as follows:





Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against

Roxanne Anderson 33,931,288 74.22 % 11,784,371 25.78 %

Michel Tewfik Fattouche 34,766,181 76.05 % 10,949,478 23.95 %

Rusty Lewis 41,818,114 91.47 % 3,897,545 8.53 %

Pamela Steer 35,376,025 77.38 % 10,339,634 22.62 %

Anna Tosto 34,001,639 74.38 % 11,714,020 25.62 %



2. an ordinary resolution appointing Ernst & Young LLP as Quarterhill's auditors to hold office until the next annual meeting of Quarterhill's shareholders and authorizing the Board to fix their remuneration, which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld 47,984,462 98.94 % 515,405 1.06 %



3. a special resolution authorizing a reduction to the stated capital account of the Common Shares in the amount of $120 million, as set out in Exhibit A to the Circular, which was approved by shareholders as follows:

Votes For % Votes For Votes Against % Votes Against 38,844,543 84.97 % 6,871,116 15.03 %



About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.