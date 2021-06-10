Log in
    QTX   GB00BLZH2C83

QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC

(QTX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/10 03:00:00 am
QUARTIX  : Certificate of Incorporation on the Change of Name
QUARTIX  : to Change Name to Quartix Technologies
QUARTIX  : Names New CFO, Trading In Line With Estimates
Quartix : Certificate of Incorporation on the Change of Name

06/10/2021 | 03:06am EDT
CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

ON CHANGE OF NAME

Company Number 6395159

The Registrar of Companies for England and Wales hereby certiﬁes that under the Companies Act 2006:

QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC

a company incorporated as public limited by shares, having its registered ofﬁce situated in England and Wales, has changed its name to:

QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC

Given at Companies House on 8th June 2021.

The above information was communicated by electronic means and authenticated by

the Registrar of Companies under section 1115 of the Companies Act 2006

Disclaimer

Quartix Holdings plc published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 07:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
