Quartix : Certificate of Incorporation on the Change of Name

CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION
ON CHANGE OF NAME
Company Number 6395159
The Registrar of Companies for England and Wales hereby certiﬁes that under the Companies Act 2006:
QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC
a company incorporated as public limited by shares, having its registered ofﬁce situated in England and Wales, has changed its name to:
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Given at Companies House on 8th June 2021.
The above information was communicated by electronic means and authenticated by
the Registrar of Companies under section 1115 of the Companies Act 2006
Disclaimer
Quartix Holdings plc published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 07:05:05 UTC.