Quartix : Certificate of Incorporation on the Change of Name

CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION

ON CHANGE OF NAME

Company Number 6395159

The Registrar of Companies for England and Wales hereby certiﬁes that under the Companies Act 2006:

QUARTIX HOLDINGS PLC

a company incorporated as public limited by shares, having its registered ofﬁce situated in England and Wales, has changed its name to:

QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC

Given at Companies House on 8th June 2021.

The above information was communicated by electronic means and authenticated by

the Registrar of Companies under section 1115 of the Companies Act 2006