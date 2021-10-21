Log in
    QTX   GB00BLZH2C83

QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(QTX)
Quartix Technologies : Appointment of CEO and Trading Update

10/21/2021 | 02:54am EDT
Quartix Technologies plc, a leading supplier of subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, software and services in the UK, is pleased to confirm that, as announced on July 21, Richard Lilwall has commenced his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, as successor to Andy Walters, who has retired as Chief Executive Officer following 20 years in the role.

Disclaimer

Quartix Technologies plc published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 06:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
