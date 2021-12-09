Quartix Technologies : How vehicle tracking can help maintain a healthy fleet during times of inactivity

Like many other vehicle tracking systems, Quartix is not specifically tailored to prevent vehicle theft. But having a system installed, particularly during a period of down time, can give you peace of mind that your vehicles are where they should be, even when they're not in use.

By setting up a geofence around your office or depot and establishing this as "Mandatory" throughout the expected period of inactivity, you will get an alert if any of your vehicles leave the zone. This way, you can keep tabs on your fleet, even if you are not in the office or on site to monitor them personally.

For more ways you can use this feature, read our blog on the unexpected ways you can utilise geofencing.

Vehicle tracking is always a valuable tool for a business that relies on its mobility, but it can be just as useful to your fleet during periods of inactivity, too.