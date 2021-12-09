Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Quartix Technologies Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTX   GB00BLZH2C83

QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC

(QTX)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/09 03:00:00 am
385 GBX   --.--%
12/02QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES : listed as a top 100 business
PU
10/21QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES : Appointment of CEO and Trading Update
PU
10/13FTSE 100 Closes Up Boosted by House Builder Stocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quartix Technologies : How vehicle tracking can help maintain a healthy fleet during times of inactivity

12/09/2021 | 03:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Like many other vehicle tracking systems, Quartix is not specifically tailored to prevent vehicle theft. But having a system installed, particularly during a period of down time, can give you peace of mind that your vehicles are where they should be, even when they're not in use.

By setting up a geofence around your office or depot and establishing this as "Mandatory" throughout the expected period of inactivity, you will get an alert if any of your vehicles leave the zone. This way, you can keep tabs on your fleet, even if you are not in the office or on site to monitor them personally.

For more ways you can use this feature, read our blog on the unexpected ways you can utilise geofencing.

Vehicle tracking is always a valuable tool for a business that relies on its mobility, but it can be just as useful to your fleet during periods of inactivity, too.

Disclaimer

Quartix Technologies plc published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2021 08:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC
12/02QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES : listed as a top 100 business
PU
10/21QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES : Appointment of CEO and Trading Update
PU
10/13FTSE 100 Closes Up Boosted by House Builder Stocks
DJ
10/13JAMES STEWART : FTSE Flat, Brexit, Trade Issues Pose Risks For Sterling
DJ
10/13QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES : New Quartix Technologies CEO Takes Over
MT
10/13Quartix Technologies plc Announces Executive Changes
CI
10/13Quartix Technologies plc Appoints Lilwall to the Board
CI
09/09IMPROVING DRIVER PERFORMANCE : The pros, cons and alternatives to in-cab feedback
PU
08/26IMPROVING DRIVER PERFORMANCE : The pros, cons and alternatives to in-cab feedback
PU
08/23QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES : enhances integration with new fleet focus vehicle cameras
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 25,6 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net income 2021 3,40 M 4,49 M 4,49 M
Net cash 2021 5,01 M 6,61 M 6,61 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,0x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 186 M 246 M 246 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,08x
EV / Sales 2022 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 51,9%
Chart QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Duration : Period :
Quartix Technologies Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 385,00 GBX
Average target price 487,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard George Lilwall Chief Executive Officer
Emily Catherine Rees Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Victor Boughton Non-Executive Chairman
Laura Andrea Seffino Chief Technical Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Christian Mendis Group Director-Operations & Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC-0.77%246
APPLE INC.31.95%2 872 432
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-4.44%443 460
XIAOMI CORPORATION-42.11%61 285
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD36.36%26 494
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.5.34%20 252