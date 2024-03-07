CAMBRIDGE, 7th March 2024

Quartix Technologies plc is delighted to share the news of the launch of a new connected dashcam within its fast-growing telematics business.

Quartix has launched its own connected fleet tracking dashcam solution into the growing market for video telematics, initially in the UK with plans to launch in the US later in 2024. This service is deemed especially important to Quartix's customers in the site-based services sector such as construction, HVAC, electrical companies, housing associations and local councils.

Not only is Quartix going to continue its value for money strategy with the new line of connected dashcams but the technical specification is comparable with other dashcam service providers in the market. This will enable Quartix to reach additional customer segments and challenge the market's view of the affordability of connected dashcams as they become more mainstream.

"We are delighted to be able to offer our UK customers this additional value-added service at a price which is aligned to our vehicle tracking service - and all whilst knowing that with Quartix you really do get the best support and service in the market today", says Sean Maher, Sales Director at Quartix.

Quartix remains one of the fastest growing telematics providers in the UK, and the expectations for 2024 reflects an ambitious strategy to continue to supply highly reliable fleet tracking services with outstanding customer service.