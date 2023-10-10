Quartix Technologies plc is a supplier of subscription-based vehicle tracking systems, analytical software, and services. It is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services. It provides an integrated tracking and telematics data analysis solution for fleets of commercial vehicles and motor insurance providers that is designed to enhance productivity by capturing, analyzing, and reporting vehicle and driver data. Its solutions include Live Vehicle Tracking, Driver Timesheets, Driving Style, Fleet Management Tools, Geofencing Alerts, IFTA Mileage Reporting, Tracking Device Options, and Fleet Tracking. Its analytical software offerings include Evolve, which uses fleet analytics to assess migration opportunities to all-electric vehicle fleets and Quartix Check, which is a walk-around vehicle condition monitoring tool. Its geographical markets include the United Kingdom, France, New European Territories, and the United States of America.