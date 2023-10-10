Quartix Technologies PLC - Newton, Wales-based vehicle tracking systems firm - Says Richard Lilwall, chief executive officer, has stepped down from the board and left the company today. Andy Walters, founder and previously chief executive will become executive chair, with immediate effect. Dan Mendis, previously chief financial officer and chief operating officer until 2021 will support Walters by taking the position of commercial and operations director, a non-board position, starting in November.
Current stock price: 151.50 pence
12-month change: down 54%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
