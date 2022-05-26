Quartix announces launch of EV planning service: EVolve

Quartix is pleased to announce the launch of Quartix EVolve, a new service designed to help companies manage their transition to electric vehicles.

Initially Quartix will launch this service in the UK, but plans to roll out in the US and the rest of Europe later this year.

EVolve uses your fleet's recent GPS data to suggest the most feasible electric vehicle migration plan and a list of charging point installations needed. The service takes the latest public information about EV vehicles and chargers, and then uses a sophisticated AI solution to create a set of recommendations based on your fleet's trips, types of vehicles and distances travelled. The result is a comprehensive recommendation which outlines the potential impact on Total Cost of Ownership, as well as emission reductions and fuel spend savings. Customers will also see a 'best matched vehicle' list, fully customised to their unique fleet requirements, as well as a list of suggested charging installations points and types of chargers.