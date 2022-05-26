Log in
02:49aQUARTIX ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF EV PLANNING SERVICE : EVolve
PU
03/28MOVING A TRACKER : How to maintain access to your data
PU
03/23QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES : Notice of AGM, Notes and Results
PU
Quartix announces launch of EV planning service: EVolve

05/26/2022 | 02:49am EDT
Quartix is pleased to announce the launch of Quartix EVolve, a new service designed to help companies manage their transition to electric vehicles.

Initially Quartix will launch this service in the UK, but plans to roll out in the US and the rest of Europe later this year.

EVolve uses your fleet's recent GPS data to suggest the most feasible electric vehicle migration plan and a list of charging point installations needed. The service takes the latest public information about EV vehicles and chargers, and then uses a sophisticated AI solution to create a set of recommendations based on your fleet's trips, types of vehicles and distances travelled. The result is a comprehensive recommendation which outlines the potential impact on Total Cost of Ownership, as well as emission reductions and fuel spend savings. Customers will also see a 'best matched vehicle' list, fully customised to their unique fleet requirements, as well as a list of suggested charging installations points and types of chargers.

Disclaimer

Quartix Technologies plc published this content on 25 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 06:48:37 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 25,6 M 32,1 M 32,1 M
Net income 2021 3,90 M 4,90 M 4,90 M
Net cash 2021 4,96 M 6,22 M 6,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 41,4x
Yield 2021 2,64%
Capitalization 162 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,14x
EV / Sales 2022 5,73x
Nbr of Employees 158
Free-Float 52,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard George Lilwall Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emily Catherine Rees Finance Director
Paul Victor Boughton Non-Executive Chairman
Laura Andrea Seffino Head-Software
Daniel Christian Mendis Group Director-Operations & Commercial
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUARTIX TECHNOLOGIES PLC-12.99%204
APPLE INC.-20.87%2 271 752
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.20%352 629
XIAOMI CORPORATION-40.95%35 407
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-48.11%12 623
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.72%10 139