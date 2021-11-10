Chairman's Address and MD Presentation 2021 AGM

Chairman's Address

As Chairman of Qube I'm pleased to say that the company weathered the extraordinary challenges of COVID-19 safely, strongly and successfully.

This time last year we were all hoping the effects of the pandemic would pass with minimal loss of life and national economic damage. Unfortunately, the emergence of the Delta strain destroyed those hopes as the nation and the company came to grips with a more severe outbreak leading to longer and harsher lockdowns.

At Qube I believe the company's management, employees and contractors responded brilliantly to the challenges to deliver an outstanding result for the financial year 2021.

Qube responded to the global crisis with the health and safety of its people, customers and communities as the number one priority throughout the pandemic.

Quickly adapting and introducing measures to try and stop the spread of the virus and positioning the business for the subsequent economic impacts, required focused efforts with strong leadership, transparent governance controls and clear communications.

And the pandemic added more proof, if any more was needed, that the company's diversified logistics strategy will underpin long term earnings growth.

As a result the company delivered record underlying earnings with NPATA up more than 31%. The Board was able to increase dividends by more than 15% to 6 cents per share fully franked.

The key drivers of the earnings growth were the Operating Division and Patrick, and the result also benefitted from a lower net interest expense.

The Operating Division experienced high volumes across most parts of the business with container, forestry and bulk activities particularly strong, and the result also benefitted from growth capex undertaken in the current and prior period.

Patrick benefitted from high market volumes and increased landside and ancillary charges, although was adversely impacted by industrial action in the period.

Health and Safety

Qube continued its strong focus on safety and zero harm with a particular emphasis in FY21 on increasing reporting, corrective action closures, incident closure rates and leadership inspections. The result was an improvement in lost time injuries, however further focus needs to be placed on reducing the number of total injuries.

In FY21, Qube improved its sustainability performance, including achieving the following outcomes: