Qube : Change in substantial holding from CGF

Re: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Qube Holdings Limited (QUB)
We attach a notice of change of interests of substantial holder in Qube Holdings Limited. This notice is given by Challenger Limited and each of its associated entities named in Annexure 2 to this notice.
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Qube Holdings Limited
ACN/ARSN
149 723 053
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
106 842 371
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
01/06/2022
The previous notice was given to the company on
18/05/2022
The previous notice was dated
18/05/2022
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Classof securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary Fully Paid
109,470,465
6.20%
127,637,537
7.23%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of change
Person whose relevant Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and number of
Person's votes
interest changed
relation to change (7)
securities affected
affected
Refer
Challenger Limited Refer
Refer
Refer
Refer
Annexure 1
(and its entities
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
Annexure 1
listed in Annexure
2)
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder of
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of Person's votes
interest
securities
registered as holder
securities
(8)
Challenger Limited (and
HSBC Custody
HSBC Custody
Ordinary Fully Paid
43,624,276
43,624,276
its entities listed in
Nominees
Nominees
securities purchased
(Ordinary Fully
Annexure 2)
(Australia) Limited
(Australia)
on market by
Paid)
Limited
Challenger Limited
(and its entities listed
in Annexure 2)
Challenger Limited (and
J. P. Morgan
J. P. Morgan
As above
33,563,766
33,563,766
its entities listed in
Nominees
Nominees
(Ordinary Fully
Annexure 2)
Australia Pty
Australia Pty
Paid)
Limited
Limited
Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas
As above
3,949,344
3,949,344
Nominees Pty
Nominees Pty
(Ordinary Fully
Limited
Limited
Paid)
Challenger Limited (and
National Nominees
National
As above
7,985,074
7,985,074
its entities listed in
Limited
Nominees
(Ordinary Fully
Annexure 2)
Limited
Paid)
Challenger Limited (and
Citicorp Nominees
Citicorp
As above
38,515,077
38,515,077
its entities listed in
Pty Limited
Nominees Pty
(Ordinary Fully
Annexure 2)
Limited
Paid)
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
N/A
N/A
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Challenger Limited (and its entities
Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000
listed in Annexure 2)
Signature
print name
Linda Matthews
Capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date
03/06/2022
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
(9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
Annexure 1 consists of 2 page/s and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 03/06/2022
Linda Matthews
Company Secretary of Challenger Limited
Transactions:
Company
Name/Scheme:
Qube Holdings Limited (QUB)
As at:
01/06/2022
Class of security:
Ordinary Fully Paid
Number of
Person's Votes
Date of Change
Holder of relevant interest Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
Challenger Limited (and its
entities listed in Annexure
01/06/2022 2)
BUY
1,235,345.50
401,660
401,660
01/06/2022 As above
BUY
1,135,880.59
369,320
369,320
01/06/2022 As above
BUY
830,138.27
269,911
269,911
01/06/2022 As above
BUY
527,954.42
171,659
171,659
31/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,137,219.49
371,774
371,774
31/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,045,648.26
341,838
341,838
31/05/2022 As above
BUY
764,195.81
249,827
249,827
31/05/2022 As above
BUY
486,013.33
158,885
158,885
31/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,008,665.39
331,253
331,253
31/05/2022 As above
BUY
927,449.15
304,581
304,581
31/05/2022 As above
BUY
677,810.91
222,598
222,598
31/05/2022 As above
BUY
431,074.56
141,568
141,568
30/05/2022 As above
BUY
204,378.00
68,126
68,126
30/05/2022 As above
BUY
187,926.00
62,642
62,642
30/05/2022 As above
BUY
137,343.00
45,781
45,781
30/05/2022 As above
BUY
87,348.00
29,116
29,116
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,134,228.48
385,792
385,792
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
423,924.48
144,192
144,192
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
8,638,337.40
2,938,210
2,938,210
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,698,923.10
577,865
577,865
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
6,477,340.38
2,203,177
2,203,177
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
4,579,352.82
1,557,603
1,557,603
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
44,076.42
14,993
14,993
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
16,474.64
5,604
5,604
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
335,698.70
114,191
114,191
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
66,022.03
22,458
22,458
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
251,720.38
85,625
85,625
25/05/2022 As above
BUY
177,960.79
60,535
60,535
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
941,743.74
320,321
320,321
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,154,761.44
392,776
392,776
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
201,878.04
68,666
68,666
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
302,426.04
102,866
102,866
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,536,479.28
522,612
522,612
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
75,413.94
25,651
25,651
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
68,593.14
23,331
23,331
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
84,110.46
28,609
28,609
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
14,702.94
5,001
5,001
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
22,026.48
7,492
7,492
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
111,914.04
38,066
38,066
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
5,491.92
1,868
1,868
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
173,605.88
59,120
59,120
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
11,343.70
3,863
3,863
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
45,427.66
15,470
15,470
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
122,707.53
41,787
41,787
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
30,334.05
10,330
10,330
24/05/2022 As above
BUY
230,932.23
78,642
78,642
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
9,902.50
3,369
3,369
Number of
Person's Votes
Date of Change
Holder of relevant interest
Nature of Change
Consideration
Securities
Affected
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
7,010.23
2,385
2,385
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,734.19
590
590
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
2,595.40
883
883
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
13,203.34
4,492
4,492
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
646.65
220
220
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
245,585.25
83,669
83,669
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
173,831.35
59,223
59,223
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
43,024.16
14,658
14,658
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
64,392.42
21,938
21,938
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
327,450.91
111,560
111,560
20/05/2022 As above
BUY
16,026.19
5,460
5,460
18/05/2022 As above
BUY
50,828.33
17,318
17,318
18/05/2022 As above
BUY
35,977.23
12,258
12,258
18/05/2022 As above
BUY
8,904.79
3,034
3,034
18/05/2022 As above
BUY
13,327.84
4,541
4,541
18/05/2022 As above
BUY
67,766.22
23,089
23,089
18/05/2022 As above
BUY
3,316.55
1,130
1,130
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
2,387,307.31
817,627
817,627
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,694,105.92
580,213
580,213
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
418,404.42
143,299
143,299
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
156,229.74
53,507
53,507
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
3,184,801.05
1,090,760
1,090,760
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
626,571.56
214,594
214,594
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
216,194.55
74,123
74,123
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,233,489.93
422,906
422,906
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
323,637.03
110,960
110,960
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
1,645,485.47
564,160
564,160
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
875,511.67
300,172
300,172
17/05/2022 As above
BUY
80,731.34
27,679
27,679
Total Number of Securities
18,167,072
Page 2 of 2
