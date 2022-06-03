Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Qube Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QUB   AU000000QUB5

QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(QUB)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06/03 01:12:42 am EDT
3.050 AUD   +0.33%
12:42aQUBE : Change in substantial holding from CGF
PU
05/16Qube Completes Off-Market Share Buyback Program
MT
05/16Qube Holdings Limited's Equity Buyback announced on March 21, 2022, has closed with 154,438,667 shares, representing 8.04% for AUD 400 million.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Qube : Change in substantial holding from CGF

06/03/2022 | 12:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

Sydney

Level 2, 5 Martin Place

Sydney NSW 2000 Australia

GPO Box 3698

Sydney NSW 2001

www.challenger.com.au

Telephone 02 9994 7000

Facsimile 02 9994 7777

3 June 2022

The Manager

Company Announcements Office

ASX Limited

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By electronic lodgement

Dear Sir/Madam

Re: Notice of change of interests of substantial holder - Qube Holdings Limited (QUB)

We attach a notice of change of interests of substantial holder in Qube Holdings Limited. This notice is given by Challenger Limited and each of its associated entities named in Annexure 2 to this notice.

Yours faithfully

Linda Matthews

Company Secretary

Melbourne Level 19, 31 Queen Street PO Box 297, Flinders Lane, Melbourne VIC 3000 Telephone 02 9994 7000 Facsimile 02 9994 7777 Brisbane Level 6, 215 Adelaide Street, Brisbane QLD 4000 Telephone 07 3136 5400 Facsimile 07 3136 5407

Perth Level 26, 140 St Georges Terrace, Perth WA 6000 Telephone 08 6466 9613 Adelaide Level 7, Suite 714, 147 Pirie Street, Adelaide SA 5000 Telephone 08 8427 9511

Challenger Limited ABN 85 106 842 371 Challenger Group Services Pty Limited ABN 91 085 657 307

Challenger Life Company Limited ABN 44 072 486 938 AFSL 234670 Challenger Investment Partners Limited ABN 29 092 382 842 AFSL 234 678 Challenger Retirement and Investment Services Limited ABN 80 115 534 453 AFSL295642 RSE Licence No. L0001304

Challenger Mortgage Management Pty Ltd ABN 72 087 271 109 Challenger Securitisation Management Pty Ltd ABN 56 100 346 898 AFSL 244593 Challenger Investment Solutions Management Pty Ltd ABN 63 130 035 353 AFSL 487354 MyLifeMyFinance Limited ABN 54 087 651 750 AFSL 245606

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

For personal use only

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Qube Holdings Limited

ACN/ARSN

149 723 053

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

106 842 371

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

01/06/2022

The previous notice was given to the company on

18/05/2022

The previous notice was dated

18/05/2022

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Classof securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary Fully Paid

109,470,465

6.20%

127,637,537

7.23%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's votes

interest changed

relation to change (7)

securities affected

affected

Refer

Challenger Limited Refer

Refer

Refer

Refer

Annexure 1

(and its entities

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

Annexure 1

listed in Annexure

2)

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder of

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant interest (6) Class and number of Person's votes

interest

securities

registered as holder

securities

(8)

Challenger Limited (and

HSBC Custody

HSBC Custody

Ordinary Fully Paid

43,624,276

43,624,276

its entities listed in

Nominees

Nominees

securities purchased

(Ordinary Fully

Annexure 2)

(Australia) Limited

(Australia)

on market by

Paid)

Limited

Challenger Limited

(and its entities listed

in Annexure 2)

Challenger Limited (and

J. P. Morgan

J. P. Morgan

As above

33,563,766

33,563,766

its entities listed in

Nominees

Nominees

(Ordinary Fully

Annexure 2)

Australia Pty

Australia Pty

Paid)

Limited

Limited

Challenger Limited (and its entities listed in Annexure 2)

BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas

As above

3,949,344

3,949,344

Nominees Pty

Nominees Pty

(Ordinary Fully

Limited

Limited

Paid)

For personal use only

Challenger Limited (and

National Nominees

National

As above

7,985,074

7,985,074

its entities listed in

Limited

Nominees

(Ordinary Fully

Annexure 2)

Limited

Paid)

Challenger Limited (and

Citicorp Nominees

Citicorp

As above

38,515,077

38,515,077

its entities listed in

Pty Limited

Nominees Pty

(Ordinary Fully

Annexure 2)

Limited

Paid)

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Challenger Limited (and its entities

Level 2, 5 Martin Place, Sydney NSW 2000

listed in Annexure 2)

Signature

print name

Linda Matthews

Capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

03/06/2022

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
  1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
  2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".

(9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Annexure 1 consists of 2 page/s and is referred to in Form 604 signed by me and dated 03/06/2022

Linda Matthews

only

Company Secretary of Challenger Limited

Transactions:

Company

Name/Scheme:

Qube Holdings Limited (QUB)

As at:

01/06/2022

Class of security:

Ordinary Fully Paid

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

Holder of relevant interest Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

For personal use

Challenger Limited (and its

entities listed in Annexure

01/06/2022 2)

BUY

1,235,345.50

401,660

401,660

01/06/2022 As above

BUY

1,135,880.59

369,320

369,320

01/06/2022 As above

BUY

830,138.27

269,911

269,911

01/06/2022 As above

BUY

527,954.42

171,659

171,659

31/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,137,219.49

371,774

371,774

31/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,045,648.26

341,838

341,838

31/05/2022 As above

BUY

764,195.81

249,827

249,827

31/05/2022 As above

BUY

486,013.33

158,885

158,885

31/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,008,665.39

331,253

331,253

31/05/2022 As above

BUY

927,449.15

304,581

304,581

31/05/2022 As above

BUY

677,810.91

222,598

222,598

31/05/2022 As above

BUY

431,074.56

141,568

141,568

30/05/2022 As above

BUY

204,378.00

68,126

68,126

30/05/2022 As above

BUY

187,926.00

62,642

62,642

30/05/2022 As above

BUY

137,343.00

45,781

45,781

30/05/2022 As above

BUY

87,348.00

29,116

29,116

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,134,228.48

385,792

385,792

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

423,924.48

144,192

144,192

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

8,638,337.40

2,938,210

2,938,210

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,698,923.10

577,865

577,865

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

6,477,340.38

2,203,177

2,203,177

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

4,579,352.82

1,557,603

1,557,603

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

44,076.42

14,993

14,993

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

16,474.64

5,604

5,604

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

335,698.70

114,191

114,191

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

66,022.03

22,458

22,458

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

251,720.38

85,625

85,625

25/05/2022 As above

BUY

177,960.79

60,535

60,535

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

941,743.74

320,321

320,321

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,154,761.44

392,776

392,776

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

201,878.04

68,666

68,666

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

302,426.04

102,866

102,866

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,536,479.28

522,612

522,612

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

75,413.94

25,651

25,651

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

68,593.14

23,331

23,331

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

84,110.46

28,609

28,609

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

14,702.94

5,001

5,001

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

22,026.48

7,492

7,492

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

111,914.04

38,066

38,066

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

5,491.92

1,868

1,868

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

173,605.88

59,120

59,120

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

11,343.70

3,863

3,863

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

45,427.66

15,470

15,470

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

122,707.53

41,787

41,787

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

30,334.05

10,330

10,330

24/05/2022 As above

BUY

230,932.23

78,642

78,642

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

9,902.50

3,369

3,369

Page 1 of 2

For personal use only

Number of

Person's Votes

Date of Change

Holder of relevant interest

Nature of Change

Consideration

Securities

Affected

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

7,010.23

2,385

2,385

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,734.19

590

590

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

2,595.40

883

883

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

13,203.34

4,492

4,492

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

646.65

220

220

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

245,585.25

83,669

83,669

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

173,831.35

59,223

59,223

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

43,024.16

14,658

14,658

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

64,392.42

21,938

21,938

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

327,450.91

111,560

111,560

20/05/2022 As above

BUY

16,026.19

5,460

5,460

18/05/2022 As above

BUY

50,828.33

17,318

17,318

18/05/2022 As above

BUY

35,977.23

12,258

12,258

18/05/2022 As above

BUY

8,904.79

3,034

3,034

18/05/2022 As above

BUY

13,327.84

4,541

4,541

18/05/2022 As above

BUY

67,766.22

23,089

23,089

18/05/2022 As above

BUY

3,316.55

1,130

1,130

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

2,387,307.31

817,627

817,627

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,694,105.92

580,213

580,213

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

418,404.42

143,299

143,299

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

156,229.74

53,507

53,507

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

3,184,801.05

1,090,760

1,090,760

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

626,571.56

214,594

214,594

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

216,194.55

74,123

74,123

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,233,489.93

422,906

422,906

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

323,637.03

110,960

110,960

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

1,645,485.47

564,160

564,160

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

875,511.67

300,172

300,172

17/05/2022 As above

BUY

80,731.34

27,679

27,679

Total Number of Securities

18,167,072

Page 2 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Qube Holdings Limited published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 04:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:42aQUBE : Change in substantial holding from CGF
PU
05/16Qube Completes Off-Market Share Buyback Program
MT
05/16Qube Holdings Limited's Equity Buyback announced on March 21, 2022, has closed with 154..
CI
05/15Tranche Update on Qube Holdings Limited's Equity Buyback Plan announced on March 21, 20..
CI
04/03QUBE : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/28Qube Holdings Sells Option to Develop Beveridge Land to Australian Commonwealth
MT
03/24Qube Holdings Appoints CFO
MT
03/23Qube Holdings Limited Announces CFO Changes
CI
03/21QUBE : Change in substantial holding from CGF
PU
03/21QUBE : Change in substantial holding
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 423 M 1 757 M 1 757 M
Net income 2022 164 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 1 074 M 779 M 779 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,6x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 5 368 M 3 892 M 3 892 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 94,5%
Chart QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Qube Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,04 AUD
Average target price 3,43 AUD
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Joseph Digney Managing Director & Director
Mark Wratten Chief Financial Officer
Allan Davies Non-Executive Chairman
Ross Andrew Burney Independent Non-Executive Director
Sam Kaplan Non-Executive Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.47%3 892
SHANGHAI INTERNATIONAL PORT (GROUP) CO., LTD.12.96%22 386
ADANI PORTS & SPECIAL ECONOMIC ZONE LIMITED0.90%20 071
MISC BERHAD3.26%7 403
CHINA MERCHANTS PORT HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED7.46%7 361
QINGDAO PORT INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.-7.87%5 202