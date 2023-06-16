Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Canadian Securities Exchange
  5. Québec Nickel Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QNI   CA7481191046

QUÉBEC NICKEL CORP.

(QNI)
Delayed Canadian Securities Exchange  -  03:59:17 2023-06-15 pm EDT
0.0400 CAD    0.00%
08:35aQuebec Nickel Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference, June 19-21 Quebec City
NE
06/06Wildfires halt mining operations in Canada
RE
06/05Québec Nickel Corp. Suspends Field Work At Ducros Due to Forest Fire Risk
CI
Quebec Nickel Announces Participation in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference, June 19-21 Quebec City

06/16/2023 | 08:35am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 16, 2023) - Québec Nickel (CSE: QNI), a well funded junior exploration company focused on a high-grade critical metals discovery in Québec, is pleased to announce that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, June 19-21, 2023, (“THE Event”) at the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Quebec Armoury in Quebec City, Canada.

Management from Québec Nickel will be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the three-day conference. Interested parties should contact Jennifer Choi at jchoi@vidconferences.com to inquire about registering to attend.

Information regarding THE Event including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda can be found here https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/.

About Québec Nickel

Québec Nickel Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing critical metals (Ni-Cu-Co-PGE) projects in Québec, Canada. The Company has a 100% interest in the Ducros Property, consisting of 282 contiguous mining claims covering 15,293 hectares within the eastern portion of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec, Canada. Additional information about Québec Nickel Corp. is available at www.quebecnickel.com.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North is Canada’s only tier 1 Global Mining Investment Conference and hosted annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is invitation only and is independently sponsored by the Government of Quebec, and financial and mining communities at large. THE Event is designed to specifically facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities. THE Event is committed to promoting sustainability in the mining industry through education and innovation through unique Student Sponsorships, She-Co Initiatives, highlighting ESG and equality issues and by providing a platform for some of most influential thought leaders in the sector. The agenda, brochure, participating companies, speakers & panelists, initiatives and registration applications for issuers and investors may be found here: https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/tier-1-mining-conference/.

Interested parties please contact Jennifer Choi, jchoi@vidconferences.com.

Joanne Jobin
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jjobin@irinc.ca

Jennifer Choi
Vice President, Operations
IR.INC & VID Media Incorporated
jchoi@vidconferences.com

Brhett Booker
Associate
VID Media Incorporated
bbooker@vidconferences.com

Managers and Directors
David Michael Patterson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ming Jang Chief Financial Officer
Richard Dufresne Director
Hani John Zabaneh Director
Petch Christine Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUÉBEC NICKEL CORP.-78.38%3
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.5.47%57 446
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION22.80%57 333
SHANGHAI PUTAILAI NEW ENERGY TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-2.28%9 887
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.5.48%9 633
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)-17.14%8 307
