    QNI   CA7481191046

QUÉBEC NICKEL CORP.

(QNI)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/13 01:35:46 pm EDT
0.1500 CAD   +15.38%
Québec Nickel Corp. Exhibiting at Booth 911, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

05/13/2022 | 03:25pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Québec Nickel Corp. (CSE: QNI) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #911 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 – Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Québec Nickel Corp.
David Patterson, CEO
1 (855) 764-2535
info@quebecnickel.com
https://quebecnickel.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2022
