Quebec Precious Metals : Management Information Circular

NOTICE OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

OF SHAREHOLDERS

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (the "Corporation") will be held by means of remote communication or in person at 800 Victoria Square, Suite 3500, Montreal, Québec, H4Z 1E9, on July 28, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), for the following purposes:

to present to shareholders the financial statements of the Corporation for the financial year ended on January 31, 2022, as well as the auditors' report thereon; to elect the directors of the Corporation; to appoint the auditors of the Corporation and to authorize the Board of Directors to fix the auditors' remuneration; and to transact such other business that may properly come before the Meeting.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 22, 2022, (the "Record Date") are entitled to receive notice of the Meeting, to act at the Meeting and express their voting rights. No person who becomes a shareholder after the Record Date will be entitled to vote or act at the Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

This year, the Corporation is conducting a hybrid Meeting, allowing for shareholder participation both online and in-person. Shareholders who hold their shares directly in their respective names ("Registered Shareholders") and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the meeting in person at 800 Victoria Square, Suite 3500, Montreal, Québec, H4Z 1E9, or in virtual format via live webcast where they can participate, vote, and submit questions during the Meeting by registering before July 26, 2022, at the following link:

https://bit.ly/3byJJAK

After registering and completing the online survey, you will receive a confirmation email with access instructions.

To ensure a smooth process, the Corporation is asking registered participants to log in by 9:45 a.m. (Eastern Time) on July 28, 2022.

Attendance for the Meeting in-person will be strictly limited to Registered Shareholders and duly- appointed proxyholders, shareholders are encouraged to vote in advance of the Meeting by proxy or to participate remotely. Just as for in-personattendance, Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting virtually, participate, submit questions online and vote virtually, all in real time, provided they are connected to the internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the accompanying information circular dated June 27, 2022 (the "Circular").

Registered Shareholders who are unable to attend the Meeting, whether in-person or virtually, are requested to complete, sign and date the accompanying form of proxy in accordance with the instructions provided therein and in the Circular and return it in accordance with the instructions and timelines set forth in the Circular. Non-registered (or beneficial) shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder are only able to attend the Meeting virtually as "guests", but will not be able to participate, submit questions or vote at the Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to appoint a third-party proxyholder to represent them at the Meeting (including non- registered shareholders who wish to appoint themselves as proxyholders to attend, participate and vote at the Meeting) MUST submit their duly completed form of proxy or voting instruction form AND register their proxyholder. Please see "Appointment of Proxyholder and Right of Revocation of Proxies" in the Circular.