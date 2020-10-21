Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Quebec Precious Metals Corporation    QPM   CA7481401007

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION

(QPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quebec Precious Metals : announces results of Annual and Special General shareholders meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 07:50am EDT

Download PDF | View documents on Sedar

Montreal, October 21, 2020 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSX.V: QPM, OTCQB: CJCFF, FSE: YXEP) announces that at its Annual and Special General shareholders meeting held on October 20, 2020, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:

  • Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, John W.W. Hick, Jean- Sébastien Lavallée, Charles B. Main and Jean-François Meilleur as directors;
  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors; and
  • Approval of the deferred share unit plan of the Company.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to find the next gold mine in this territory.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation published this content on 21 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2020 11:49:07 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION
07:50aQUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS : announces results of Annual and Special General shareho..
PU
10/16QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORP : oration provides exploration update
AQ
10/15QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS : provides exploration update
PU
10/08QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION : Reminder – Annual and Special General..
PU
10/08INVESTOR PRESENTATIONS NOW AVAILABLE : Gold Mining Opportunities in the Province..
AQ
10/02QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com Octob..
PR
10/01LIVE VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE OCT : Gold Mining Opportunities in the Province..
AQ
09/17QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS : discovers a new gold and base metals system from surfac..
AQ
09/16QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS : discovers a new gold and base metals system from surfac..
PU
09/11QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS : September 10 2020 Quebec Precious Metals extends the La..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,58 M -1,96 M -1,96 M
Net cash 2020 6,09 M 4,65 M 4,65 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,9 M 11,3 M 11,4 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,7%
Chart QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,45 CAD
Last Close Price 0,22 CAD
Spread / Highest target 559%
Spread / Average Target 559%
Spread / Lowest Target 559%
Managers
NameTitle
Normand Champigny Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Jean-François Meilleur President & Non-Independent Director
John Walter Wallen Hick Chairman
Nathalie Laurin Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jean-Sébastien Lavallée Non-Independent Director & VP-Exploration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION-12.00%11
NEWMONT CORPORATION40.83%49 189
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION47.14%48 080
POLYUS140.73%29 887
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.65.84%21 890
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED29.12%19 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group