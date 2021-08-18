Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QPM   CA7481401007

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION

(QPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quebec Precious Metals : announces results of Annual shareholders meeting

08/18/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Download PDF | View documents on Sedar

Montreal, August 18, 2021 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSX.V: QPM, OTCQB: CJCFF, FSE: YXEP) announces that at its Annual shareholders meeting held on August 17, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:

  • Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, Paola Farnesi,
    John W.W. Hick, Jean-François Meilleur and Julie Robertson as directors; and
  • Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project and to advance the project to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information, please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 21:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION
05:44pQUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS : announces results of Annual shareholders meeting
PU
08/13QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORP : oration - Reminder, Annual General Meeting of Shar..
AQ
08/12QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION : Reminder – Annual General Meeting of ..
PU
08/10QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORP : oration
AQ
08/10QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS : Vital acquires Kipawa and Zeus projects from Quebec Pre..
PU
08/10PRESS RELEASE : Quebec Precious Metals -3-
DJ
08/10PRESS RELEASE : Quebec Precious Metals -2-
DJ
08/10PRESS RELEASE : Quebec Precious Metals Corporation: Vital Acquires Kipawa and Ze..
DJ
08/10QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION : Vital Acquires Kipawa and Zeus Projects fro..
EQ
08/10Vital Metals Limited signed a binding term sheet to acquire Zeus exploration ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,95 M -2,33 M -2,33 M
Net cash 2021 1,79 M 1,42 M 1,42 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19,8 M 15,7 M 15,6 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,24 CAD
Average target price 0,85 CAD
Spread / Average Target 254%
Managers and Directors
Normand Champigny Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Jean-François Meilleur President & Non-Independent Director
Robert P. Boisjoli Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Walter Wallen Hick Chairman
Mario B. Caron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION4.35%16
NEWMONT CORPORATION-1.72%47 140
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-13.14%35 760
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-10.77%24 954
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.4.78%19 865
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.98%15 119