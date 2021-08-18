Quebec Precious Metals : announces results of Annual shareholders meeting

Download PDF | View documents on Sedar
Montreal, August 18, 2021 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSX.V: QPM, OTCQB: CJCFF, FSE: YXEP) announces that at its Annual shareholders meeting held on August 17, 2021, shareholders of the Company approved all the resolutions, as follows:
-
Election of Mario Caron, Normand Champigny, Dominique Dionne, Paola Farnesi,
John W.W. Hick, Jean-François Meilleur and Julie Robertson as directors; and
-
Appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors.
About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project and to advance the project to the mineral resource estimate stage.
For more information, please contact:
Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca
Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer
Quebec Precious Metals Corporation published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 21:43:05 UTC.