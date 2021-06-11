Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QPM   CA7481401007

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION

(QPM)
  Report
Quebec Precious Metals : grants stock options

06/11/2021 | 05:13pm EDT
Download PDF | View documents on Sedar

Montreal, June 11, 2021 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSX.V: CJC, FSE: YXEP, OTC-BB: CJCFF) ('QPM' or the 'Company') announces that it has granted an aggregate of 300,000 stock options (the 'Options') of the Company to two newly appointed directors. Each Option entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.30 per share for a five-year period. The Options vest as follows: one-third on the date of grant, one-third on the first anniversary of the date of grant, and one-third at the second anniversary of the date of grant. Options are granted in accordance with Policy 4.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange and the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project and to advance the project to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation published this content on 11 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2021 21:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -2,95 M -2,42 M -2,42 M
Net cash 2021 1,79 M 1,47 M 1,47 M
P/E ratio 2021 -5,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 24,7 M 20,3 M 20,3 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,85 CAD
Last Close Price 0,30 CAD
Spread / Highest target 183%
Spread / Average Target 183%
Spread / Lowest Target 183%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Normand Champigny Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Jean-François Meilleur President & Non-Independent Director
Robert P. Boisjoli Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Walter Wallen Hick Chairman
Mario B. Caron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION30.43%20
NEWMONT CORPORATION18.65%57 037
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.14%42 131
POLYUS-1.80%28 083
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.11.29%22 002
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.28%17 617