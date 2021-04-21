Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QPM   CA7481401007

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION

(QPM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quebec Precious Metals : upsizes private placement offering of common shares to $ 2.7 Million

04/21/2021 | 04:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Download PDF | View documents on Sedar

Montreal, April 21, 2021 - Quebec Precious Metals Corporation (TSX.V: CJC, FSE: YXEP, OTC-BB: CJCFF) ('QPM' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that, in connection with its previously announced 'best efforts' private placement financing, the Company has agreed to increase the size of the offering. Under the revised terms of the offering, the Company has agreed to issue 12,404,545 common shares of the Company (the 'Common Shares') for gross proceeds of $2,729,000 at a price of $0.22 per Share (the 'Offering').

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay in respect of certain subscriptions a finders' fee of 8.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering on the closing and will also issue to finders for certain subscriptions, non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 8.0% of the number of Common Shares issued, with each such warrant being exercisable at a price of $0.30 per common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering.

The Common Shares shall be distributed in Canada pursuant to private placement exemptions in each of the provinces of Canada and the Shares may be distributed in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements pursuant to Rule 144A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in a manner that does not require the Common Shares to be registered in the United States. The Common Shares may also be sold in such other international jurisdictions as the Company may agree.

The Common Shares will be subject to a four-month 'hold period' commencing on the closing date pursuant to National Instrument 45-102 - Resale of Securities and Regulation 45-102 respecting Resale of Securities (Québec) and the certificates or DRS advices representing such securities will bear a legend to that effect. The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares will be used for exploration expenditures as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The private placement is expected to close on or about April 30, 2021, and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

For more information please contact:

Jean-François Meilleur
President
Tel.: 514 951-2730
jfmeilleur@qpmcorp.ca

Normand Champigny
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: 514 979-4746
nchampigny@qpmcorp.ca

Disclaimer

Quebec Precious Metals Corporation published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 20:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION
04:54pQUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS  : Seeks C$1.5 Million in Private Placement of Shares
MT
04:52pQUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS  : upsizes private placement offering of common shares to..
PU
04/14QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS  : announces $1.5 million private placement of common sha..
PU
04/14QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS  : announces $1.5 million private placement of common sha..
PU
03/04QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS  : announces start of drilling at Sakami and retains serv..
PU
02/22QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS  : issues deferred shares units and grants stock options
PU
02/11Quebec Precious Metals Corporation to Present at Virtual Investor Day III - F..
NE
02/02QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS  : receives payment of $1.125 M, Lomiko acquires 100 % of..
AQ
02/01LOMIKO METALS  : Completes Acquisition of La Loutre Flake Graphite
MT
02/01QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS  : receives payment of $1.125 M; Lomiko acquires 100 % of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,58 M -2,06 M -2,06 M
Net cash 2020 6,09 M 4,88 M 4,88 M
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 12,5 M 12,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Quebec Precious Metals Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 1,45 CAD
Last Close Price 0,23 CAD
Spread / Highest target 530%
Spread / Average Target 530%
Spread / Lowest Target 530%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Normand Champigny Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Jean-François Meilleur President & Non-Independent Director
Robert P. Boisjoli Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
John Walter Wallen Hick Chairman
Mario B. Caron Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION0.00%11
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.93%52 693
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.03%39 178
POLYUS1.15%26 876
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.03%19 064
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED8.65%17 607
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ