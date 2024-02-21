Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Mr. John Jentz announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of 1,765,500 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (the "Company").

Prior to the completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Jentz beneficially held, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 4,800,000 Common Shares representing approximately 11.81% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and on a partially diluted basis. Upon completion of the Acquisition, Mr. Jentz holds, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 6,564,500 Common Shares representing approximately 16.15% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted and on a partially diluted basis.

Mr. Jentz has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the Common Shares on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

For further details relating to the acquisition, please see the Report, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ or from John Jentz at 1-833-572-2333.

