Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (CSE: QREE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional lands abutting the Lynx REE project located in Quebec, Canada. The Lynx REE project is located 15 km north of Dolbeau-Mistassini and 90 km northwest of Saguenay, Quebec, and covers 2,034 Ha (20.3 sq. km). The additional property abutting Lynx was acquired by staking and covers a further 2,543 Ha (25.4 sq. km) for a total of 4,577 Ha (45.7 sq. km). See Figure 1 below for location of Lynx and Carcajou REE properties, close to Saguenay, QC, a major Regional Hub with daily flights to Montreal.







Figure 1 – Location of Lynx and Carcajou REE Properties, Close to Saguenay, QC, Major Regional Hub



Lynx REE Project Overview

The Lynx REE Project covers a late mafic igneous intrusive plug covering an estimated area of 6km x 2km based on recent government geological mapping and airborne geophysical data (Figure 2). Sporadic outcropping exposures of the intrusive shows a coarse grained diopside-apatite-biotite mineralogy with minor amounts of carbonate, and titanite. The project has seen minimal historical work, limited to mapping and sampling.

The limited historical work was completed by Tectonic Resources Inc, the vendors of the project. Samples taken returned interesting results, including up to 4,925 PPM of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) with NdPr/TREO ratios of up to 0.3. In addition, a pegmatite dykes near the intrusive has returned up to 3.8% TREO.





Figure 2: Lynx Project magnetic vertical gradient map with recent grab sample results.



Lynx Project Location

The Saguenay area is located within the Grenville Gneiss Province of the Canadian Shield. Two known carbonatite intrusives hosting niobium (Niobec) and rare earths elements (Crevier carbonatites), are located 80 km SE and 70km NW respectively from the Lynx property. The Lynx property and intrusive have direct access via well-maintained forestry roads from the near-by town of Dolbeau-Mistassini. Figure 3 below shows the Lynx REE property and its proximity to the existing Carcajou REE property.









Figure 3 - Location of Lynx and Carcajou REE Properties



Lynx has Excellent Potential for a REE Discovery

Benoit Desormeaux, President & CEO, states ''With the increasing need for green energy sources to reduce CO2 emissions, we believe that the need for REEs will significantly increase in the near term. The fundamental REE demand for permanent magnets and the need for customers and governments to seek REE supply chains outside of China will drive REE demand in mining jurisdictions like Quebec. The Saguenay area is a favourable area for REE mineralization as indicated by proximate known carbonatites and Nb-REE deposits. Despite this favourable setting, the Lynx project has never been drilled. We believe the Lynx project has excellent potential for a new REE discovery.''

Strategy and 2024 Plans

QREE is in the process of establishing a 2024 work program for Lynx. As the Company continues to evaluate its existing pre-resource REE properties, Lynx and Carcajou, it is also evaluating external development projects (PEA or better) with published technical studies. The work plan for 2024 will be communicated when approved.

Visit our website at www.QREE.ca.

Qualified Person (QP)

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Richard Roy, P.Geo, consulting geologist to QREE, who is a "Qualified Person" (as defined in NI 43-101).

About QREE

Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (QREE) is a mining exploration and development company focused on Rare Earth Elements (REE), primarily in the favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. QREE is lead by a Quebec based team that has decades of mining experience across all stages of development, from grass roots discoveries, resource development, economic studies, financing, construction, production and on-going operations. Local community engagement is a core principle on which we seek to build a sustainable, high quality, high integrity business for the benefit of all stakeholders. QREE is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "QREE".

