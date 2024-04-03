Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2024) - Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (CSE: QREE) (formerly, Metallica Metals Corp.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce Sylvain Duchesne has joined the Company as Vice President, Process and Engineering. Sylvain is a 30+ year mining engineer with an established track record in engineering, metallurgy, processing and mine building. He is a relied upon team member for complex technical processing and metallurgical issues. Over his career Sylvain had led and co-led multiple projects that work in the real world, on-time and on-budget. He holds a B.Sc. in Mining Engineering with a focus on mineral processing and is a member of the Quebec order of engineers.

Benoit Desormeaux, QREE President & Chief Executive Officer, states "I and the rest of the team have worked with Sylvain for many years at SEMAFO, and we are pleased to welcome him to QREE. His addition rounds out the leadership team to cover all functional mining areas, including metallurgy which is key in the Rare Earth Element industry."

About Quebec Rare Earth Elements Inc.

Quebec Rare Earth Elements Corp. (QREE) is a mining exploration and development company focused on Rare Earth Elements (REE), primarily in the favourable mining jurisdiction of Quebec. QREE is lead by a Quebec based team that has decades of mining experience across all stages of development, from grass roots discoveries, resource development, economic studies, financing, construction, production and on-going operations. Local community engagement is a core principle on which we seek to build a sustainable, high quality, high integrity business for the benefit of all stakeholders. QREE is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "QREE".

