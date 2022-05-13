Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Quebec Silica Resources Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QTZ   CA7481631025

QUEBEC SILICA RESOURCES CORP.

(QTZ)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/13 03:22:23 pm EDT
0.0500 CAD   +11.11%
03:10pQuebec Silica Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference
NE
03/18Quebec Silica Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Patrick Levasseur to the Board
AQ
03/17Quebec Silica Resources Corp. Appoints Patrick Levasseur as New Independent Member of its Board of Directors
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quebec Silica Resources Corp. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

05/13/2022 | 03:10pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2022) - Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #911 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 – Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Quebec Silica Resources Corp.
Elyssia Patterson
+1 (877) 774-5422
info@quebecsilica.com
https://www.quebecsilica.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2022
