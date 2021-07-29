QUEBECOR : AND VIDEOTRON TAKE ANOTHER STEP TOWARDS EXPANSION OUTSIDE QUEBEC

CONCLUSION OF 3500 MHz SPECTRUM AUCTION

True to its tradition as a Canadian telecom innovation leader, Quebecor today announced an investment of nearly $830 million in the acquisition of 294 blocks of spectrum in the 3500 MHz band across the country. More than half of the investment is concentrated in four Canadian provinces outside Québec: southern and eastern Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. The strategic investment positions Québec's flagship carrier to realize its ambition of boosting healthy competition in telecom beyond the borders of Québec.

This major investment paves the way for large-scale projects in Québec and other Canadian provinces in the coming years. Our success in Québec has served Quebecers well. Today, we are taking another step towards bringing leading-edge technology and healthy competition to more Canadian consumers.

Strong presence since 1964

Videotron has long been a forerunner in the industry. The Quebecor subsidiary was the first to offer pick-and-pay television plans, the first to launch a video streaming service with Club illico, and most recently the first in Canada to create an all-digital telecom brand with Fizz. Videotron has invested billions over decades to create distinctive offerings and services, and to build out a reliable, powerful, robust telecommunications network.



In 2006, we ended the Big 3 oligopoly by offering Quebecers the services of a new wireless carrier. With more than 1.5 million customers for our high-quality wireless services, we can say this move has been a resounding success! Now we want to offer other Canadians the opportunity to enjoy the same quality, price and customer service, notes Mr. Péladeau.

Equipped to succeed

Now that it holds 175 blocks of spectrum (for an average depth of 32 MHz) in the 3500 MHz band in four Canadian provinces outside Québec, Quebecor plans to roll out its mobile telephone service in some urban and rural areas in the rest of Canada.



Over the past 10 years, Quebecor's Videotron subsidiary has made its mark in Québec with its expanding mobility offering. As a result, Quebecers were able to pay 35% to 40% less for wireless services well before other Canadians. The acquisition of a significant number of blocks of 3500 MHz spectrum (for an average depth of 43 MHz) across the province reaffirms Quebecor's commitment to long-term investment in Québec.



5G roll-out well underway

The acquisition of 3500 MHz spectrum is crucial for the continued roll-out of 5th generation mobile technology in Québec and across the country. The 3500 MHz band will facilitate the introduction of premium 5G mobile broadband services by significantly reducing latency and, combined with new radio access technologies, will significantly increase signal quality. It is another step towards delivering the full 5G experience with all its benefits.



5G isn't just the technology of the future, it's the technology of the present. We must be as innovative in our investing strategies as we are on the technological front, and we have been just that in this auction, says Pierre Karl Péladeau.

Creating a conducive environment

Earlier this year, Quebecor indicated its interest in acquiring Shaw's wireless assets, should they be sold. While the outcome of the Rogers/Shaw deal will not be known for several months, Mr. Péladeau noted that federal authorities have a duty to act in the best interest of Canadian consumers:



We are now counting on the government to create a favourable environment to foster and maintain healthy competition. We are confident that we are the right player, the one with a real ability to break the oligopoly and put consumers across Canada back in the driver's seat.

If conditions are favourable, Quebecor plans to exercise the rights arising from recent Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission decisions to offer millions of Canadians competitive services.



For more information, see the fact sheet



