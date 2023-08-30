Against a backdrop of fierce media competition and major financial challenges for the entire television industry, Quebecor and its Videotron subsidiary today announced the closure of MAtv Montréal in order to maintain the viability of local news coverage on the over-the-air TVA channel. Videotron customers in the Montréal area can continue watching MAtv Montréal until the summer of 2024. Until then, the channel will broadcast programming produced in recent months.

By consolidating its spending on local news, Quebecor will continue meeting its regulatory obligations, as stipulated by CRTC policy since 2016.

Our steadfast support for MAtv over the years demonstrates our commitment to community TV in Québec's regions. However, media outlets are operating in a precarious competitive environment and financial resources must be consolidated to protect the long-term viability of our business. We have made this decision on MAtv Montréal in order to support the local news programs produced by our over-the-air TVA channel for the benefit of the public. I would like to thank all the contributors to MAtv Montréal, which has been an important meeting place for the Montreal community and a springboard for many talented artists who are now known across Quebec

MAtv to continue operations outside Montréal

MAtv will pursue its mission by maintaining its operations in the rest of Québec. MAtv channels in Bas-Saint-Laurent, Cap-de-la-Madeleine, Granby, Outaouais, Québec City, Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Sherbrooke and Sorel-Tracy will continue broadcasting.

The closure of MAtv Montréal will result in the elimination of the equivalent of five positions. MAtv has also been forced to cut three positions at its other stations.