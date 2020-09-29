Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Quebecor Inc.    QBR.A   CA7481931094

QUEBECOR INC.

(QBR.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Quebecor : becomes Propulsion Québec's new principal partner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/29/2020 | 11:10am EDT

Propulsion Québec, the electric and smart transportation (EST) cluster, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, media and entertainment. Under the 3-year partnership, Quebecor will expand its involvement in developing the EST transportation ecosystem and Propulsion Québec will support the electrification of Quebecor's vehicle fleet.

Quebecor has been strongly committed to the fight against climate change for years. In January 2020, Quebecor joined the cluster and announced, at a joint press conference with Propulsion Québec, its action plan to accelerate the electrification of its entire fleet of more than 1,000 vehicles, which already includes nearly 40 electric cars. This plan will revolve around the conversion of the gasoline engines of its light trucks to electric motors and the purchase of electric cars.

Today, as a Propulsion Québec partner, Quebecor is reaffirming its support for and commitment to the cluster and is expanding its role in improving the mobility and quality of life of millions of Quebecers and Canadians.

Under the strategic partnership, Quebecor will be a leading contributor to the 2nd edition of the IMPULSION MTL International Fleet Forum organized by Propulsion Québec, to be launched on October 27, 2020. Between now and 2023, Quebecor will work closely with the electric and smart vehicle cluster on various studies and activities aimed at galvanizing the EST ecosystem.

Propulsion Québec is pleased to welcome its new partner Quebecor, a Québec flagship that has made the fight against climate change a priority and is contributing in this way to Québec's economic recovery in these uncertain times. There could be no better time for Quebecor to reaffirm its support for our cluster. Governmental, economic and environmental leaders are focusing on electrification as a key driver of recovery and progress towards a greener, fairer and more prosperous society and economy. Quebecor's support for Propulsion Québec will help the EST industry prosper and cements its status as a leader in sustainable development in Québec and Canada, says Sarah Houde, CEO of Propulsion Québec, the electric and smart transportation cluster.

Quebecor is proud to be associated with Propulsion Québec, a key partner with whom we will continue our efforts to fight climate change and participate in Québec's energy transition to a sustainable economy. Quebecor has always been a trailblazer that cares about its economic, social and environmental impact. It is therefore with great pride that we are now accelerating our ambitious transportation electrification plan by shifting to hydroelectric power to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions

Disclaimer

Quebecor Inc. published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 15:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about QUEBECOR INC.
11:10aQUEBECOR : becomes Propulsion Québec's new principal partner
PU
09/04QUEBECOR : releases roundup of its contributions to Québec's cultural industries..
AQ
08/20QUEBECOR : Desjardins becomes co-presenter of the Montreal International Black F..
AQ
08/20QUEBECOR INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/06QUEBECOR : reports consolidated results for the second quarter 2020
PU
07/16CIRQUE DU SOLEIL : Quebecor will not participate in legal bidding process
AQ
05/28QUEBECOR INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/27QUEBECOR INC. : amends its normal course issuer bid
AQ
05/14QUEBECOR INC. : announces election of directors
AQ
05/14QUEBECOR : Pierre Péladeau Bursaries - Quebecor hands out $200,000 to support yo..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 221 M 3 153 M 3 153 M
Net income 2020 582 M 435 M 435 M
Net Debt 2020 5 057 M 3 778 M 3 778 M
P/E ratio 2020 15,4x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 8 437 M 6 305 M 6 304 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,20x
EV / Sales 2021 3,02x
Nbr of Employees 10 039
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart QUEBECOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Quebecor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEBECOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 36,95 CAD
Last Close Price 33,73 CAD
Spread / Highest target 15,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,55%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre Karl Péladeau President & Chief Executive Officer
Martin Brian Mulroney Chairman
Marc M. Tremblay Chief Operating & Legal Officer
Hugues Simard Chief Financial Officer
Sylvie Lalande Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEBECOR INC.2.31%6 305
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.32%245 635
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-16.72%80 793
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.58%79 270
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.20%54 391
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY1.10%39 163
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group