Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Quebecor Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QBR.A   CA7481931094

QUEBECOR INC.

(QBR.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  11:05 2022-09-27 am EDT
25.62 CAD   -0.93%
11:23aQuebecor : gives $50,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to aid populations affected by...
PU
09/07Major Canada Telecoms Agree To Emergency Outage Deal, says Federal Minister Champagne
MT
09/06Freedom mobile sale not enough to resolve Rogers-Shaw deal concerns -competition watchdog
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Quebecor : gives $50,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to aid populations affected by...

09/27/2022 | 11:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs nearly 10,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

Visit our website: www.quebecor.com
Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/Quebecor

Disclaimer

Quebecor Inc. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 15:22:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about QUEBECOR INC.
11:23aQuebecor : gives $50,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to aid populations affected by..
PU
09/07Major Canada Telecoms Agree To Emergency Outage Deal, says Federal Minister Champagne
MT
09/06Freedom mobile sale not enough to resolve Rogers-Shaw deal concerns -competition watchd..
RE
09/06Canada's competition bureau says proposed sale of freedom mobile…
RE
08/18QUEBECOR INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15Lacavera Still Isn't Giving Up On $3.75 Billion Bid for Freedom Mobile
MT
08/14Quebecor Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 5, 2021, has expired.
CI
08/12TSX closes above 20,000 for first time in two months
RE
08/12Toronto Stocks Edge Higher; MDA Drops on Lowered 2022 Expectations
DJ
08/12Rogers, Shaw Communications to Sell Freedom Mobile to Quebecor Unit
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUEBECOR INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 534 M 3 309 M 3 309 M
Net income 2022 609 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2022 6 061 M 4 422 M 4 422 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 4,64%
Capitalization 5 976 M 4 360 M 4 360 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
EV / Sales 2023 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart QUEBECOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Quebecor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEBECOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,86 CAD
Average target price 34,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre Karl Péladeau President & Chief Executive Officer
Hugues Simard Chief Financial Officer
Martin Brian Mulroney Chairman
Martin Picard Senior Director-Administration & Funding
André P. Brosseau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEBECOR INC.-10.64%4 360
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-23.94%163 495
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.94%140 017
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.43%92 885
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.41%85 539
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-25.24%56 114