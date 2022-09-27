Quebecor : gives $50,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to aid populations affected by...

About Quebecor
Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.
Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A, QBR.B) employs nearly 10,000 people in Canada.
A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.
