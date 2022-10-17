Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Quebecor Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    QBR.B   CA7481932084

QUEBECOR INC.

(QBR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  02:16 2022-10-17 pm EDT
24.44 CAD   +2.39%
02:10pCanadian watchdog's mediation in Rogers-Shaw deal to begin this month
RE
01:57pRogers, Shaw Reportedly Planning to Mediate Pending Merger With Canada's Competition Bureau
MT
10/04UBS Previews Canadian Telcos' Q3 2022
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canadian watchdog's mediation in Rogers-Shaw deal to begin this month

10/17/2022 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration shows Rogers and Shaw Communications logos

(Reuters) - Canada's Competition Tribunal has scheduled in late October a mediation between Rogers Communications Inc, Shaw Communications Inc and the agency for the C$20 billion merger of the telecom firms. The mediation, which is expected to overcome the agency's anti-trust issues, will be a confidential process, the tribunal said in an Oct. 14 filing put out on Monday.

There will be no obligation on the parties to pursue the mediation process to a successful resolution, according to the tribunal rules on mediation. The move could pave the way for a settlement and avoid a protracted legal battle in the Competition Tribunal, which decides the fate of contested deals. In March, Canada's anti-trust authority had stalled the acquisition of Shaw by Rogers Communications on the grounds that the deal would reduce competition in the Canadian telecom market. Rogers-Shaw had agreed to sell Freedom mobile to Montreal-based Quebecor as a remedy for the merger. As part of the mediation process all the parties will work towards coming to an consent agreement that would list down the various remedies that Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor will have to present for the deal to clear.

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto and Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
QUEBECOR INC. 2.39% 24.44 Delayed Quote.-16.39%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 1.91% 52.455 Delayed Quote.-14.54%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.21% 33.85 Delayed Quote.-12.01%
All news about QUEBECOR INC.
02:10pCanadian watchdog's mediation in Rogers-Shaw deal to begin this month
RE
01:57pRogers, Shaw Reportedly Planning to Mediate Pending Merger With Canada's Competition Bu..
MT
10/04UBS Previews Canadian Telcos' Q3 2022
MT
09/27Quebecor : gives $50,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to aid populations affected by..
PU
09/07Major Canada Telecoms Agree To Emergency Outage Deal, says Federal Minister Champagne
MT
09/06Freedom mobile sale not enough to resolve Rogers-Shaw deal concerns -competition watchd..
RE
09/06Canada's competition bureau says proposed sale of freedom mobile…
RE
08/18QUEBECOR INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15Lacavera Still Isn't Giving Up On $3.75 Billion Bid for Freedom Mobile
MT
08/14Quebecor Inc.'s Equity Buyback announced on August 5, 2021, has expired.
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on QUEBECOR INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 536 M 3 304 M 3 304 M
Net income 2022 609 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2022 6 105 M 4 447 M 4 447 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,0x
Yield 2022 4,95%
Capitalization 5 573 M 4 018 M 4 059 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,57x
EV / Sales 2023 2,44x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart QUEBECOR INC.
Duration : Period :
Quebecor Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUEBECOR INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 24,25 CAD
Average target price 34,60 CAD
Spread / Average Target 42,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pierre Karl Péladeau President & Chief Executive Officer
Hugues Simard Chief Financial Officer
Martin Brian Mulroney Chairman
Martin Picard Senior Director-Administration & Funding
André P. Brosseau Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEBECOR INC.-16.39%4 018
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-29.98%152 786
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.94%136 206
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION26.00%92 191
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.42%86 424
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-24.92%56 346