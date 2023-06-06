Advanced search
QUECTEL WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.

(603236)
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-04
90.02 CNY   +5.20%
06:01aQuectel Launches Ultra-Compact FCM360W Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Module Ideal for Smart Homes and Industrial IoT Use Cases
BU
05/16Quectel Wireless Solutions Announces Opening of New Innovation Headquarters
CI
04/25Quectel Wireless Solutions to Build 1.25 Billion Yuan Global HQ
MT
Quectel Launches Ultra-Compact FCM360W Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 Module Ideal for Smart Homes and Industrial IoT Use Cases

06/06/2023 | 06:01am EDT
Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched its latest Quectel FCM360W Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, combining a high-performance processor with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 capabilities. With large memory including 512KB SRAM and 4MB of flash memory, the FCM360W is highly versatile, offering a blend of processing power, memory, connectivity and security.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230606005273/en/

Quectel launches ultra-compact FCM360W Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 module ideal for smart homes and industrial IoT use cases (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel launches ultra-compact FCM360W Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 module ideal for smart homes and industrial IoT use cases (Photo: Business Wire)

The module features standard security features such as WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-PSK security standards and provides 128-bit AES encryption for added security. The FCM360W supports multiple interfaces including UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, ADC and PWM alongside many low power consumption modes and keep-alive mechanisms, making it ideal for smart homes and industrial IoT (IIoT) use cases.

Quectel’s FCM360W module is offered in the LCC form factor with an ultra-compact package size of 25.5mm x 18.0mm x 3.2mm, providing great flexibility for developers. The module offers support for multiple interfaces across 19 GPIOs, allowing for multi-channel SSL connections and local caching of large amounts of data. This makes it ideal for use cases such as photovoltaic inverters, energy storage batteries and other smart devices that require long-term data monitoring and storage. Additionally, the module has an operating temperature range of -40°C to +85°C and comes with antenna options that include RF coaxial connector, external antenna pin or PCB antenna.

“We’re proud to launch the Quectel FCM360W to help enable a wide range of smart home and industrial IoT devices,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “By bringing together Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 in a compact form factor yet with a high-performance processor and large memory, we’re providing greater choices and flexibility for developers and device OEMs. With added support of QuecOpen and its powerful processing capabilities and array of interface options, the FCM360W is an excellent option for developers looking for a compact, versatile, and secure module for their IoT devices,” Mr. Muhrer continued.

About Quectel

Quectel’s passion for a smarter world drives us to accelerate IoT innovation. A highly customer-centric organization, we are a global IoT solutions provider backed by outstanding support and services. Our growing global team of 5,900 professionals sets the pace for innovation in cellular, GNSS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules, antennas, services and IoT connectivity.

With regional offices and support across the globe, our international leadership is devoted to advancing IoT and helping build a smarter world.

For more information: www.quectel.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.


Financials
Sales 2023 18 238 M 2 567 M 2 567 M
Net income 2023 723 M 102 M 102 M
Net cash 2023 143 M 20,1 M 20,1 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,5x
Yield 2023 1,21%
Capitalization 17 012 M 2 394 M 2 394 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,92x
EV / Sales 2024 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 5 933
Free-Float 62,1%
Chart QUECTEL WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends QUECTEL WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 90,02 CNY
Average target price 145,79 CNY
Spread / Average Target 61,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peng He Qian Chairman & General Manager
Ke Li Xiang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhong Lin Huang Director & Director-Operations Department
Chun Bo Yu Independent Director
Yan Ming Xiang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUECTEL WIRELESS SOLUTIONS CO., LTD.-10.71%2 394
T-MOBILE US-5.56%158 650
AT&T INC.-16.13%110 023
KDDI CORPORATION10.30%67 840
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.6.70%63 088
VODAFONE GROUP PLC-7.50%26 124
