    GMBT   KYG7315C1015

QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL

(GMBT)
Queen Gambit Growth Capital : Egypt transport start up Swvl to list on Nasdaq after Queen's Gambit merger

07/28/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
CAIRO, July 28 (Reuters) - Egyptian transport start-up Swvl said on Wednesday it was combining with U.S. special purpose acquisition company Queen's Gambit Growth Capital in a merger that would allow the company to list on the Nasdaq stock exchange.

The company, which moved headquarters to Dubai in late 2019, describes itself as the first $1.5 billion unicorn from the Middle East to list on the exchange, where it will have the ticker symbol SWVL.

Swvl, which operates buses along fixed routes and allows customers to reserve and pay for them using an app and operates in 10 countries including Egypt, Kenya, and Pakistan, will have a fully diluted equity value of $1.5 billion upon completion of the transaction, it said.

The transaction will provide $445 million in proceeds to the company which it will use to expand to 20 countries by 2025, it said.

(Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Nafisa Eltahir; editing by David Evans)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 417 M 417 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,7%
Chart QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Victoria Katsov Grace Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasia Nyrkovskaya Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Barbetta Independent Director
Cheryl Martin Independent Director
Jill Putman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL0.00%417
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)42.93%76 077
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.93%28 601
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)25.31%17 147
HAL TRUST29.18%15 237
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%12 883