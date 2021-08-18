Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Queen's Gambit Growth Capital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMBT   KYG7315C1015

QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL

(GMBT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Queen Gambit Growth Capital : Swvl buys on-demand bus service Shotl - source

08/18/2021 | 10:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aug 18 (Reuters) - Dubai-based transport startup Swvl has agreed to buy Shotl, an Uber-like service for bus and van operators that caters to municipalities, corporations and educational institutions, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Founded in Egypt in 2017, Swvl also operates a digital platform that allows passengers to reserve and pay for rides with bus operators along fixed routes.

The source, who refused to be identified because the talks are not public yet, did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

The deal is the latest in the transport technology sector globally as companies look to add heft or raise money through public listings.

Grab, Southeast Asia's biggest ride hailing-to-food delivery group, is gearing to go public through a merger worth nearly $40 billion with a blank check firm. Chinese ride hailing company Didi Global Inc also raised $4.4 billion in its U.S. initial public offering in June.

Swvl last month agreed to merge with blank check firm Queen's Gambit Growth Capital in a $1.5 billion deal, setting the stage for a Nasdaq listing in the fourth quarter of this year.

The company currently operates in 10 cities across six countries and makes more than 3 million trips a month, a number it aims to increase to 2 million a day by 2025.

Barcelona-based Shotl will serve as Swvl's hub in Europe and more than double the company's geographic footprint, according to the source. Shotl operates in 22 cities across 10 countries, including Brazil and Japan.

The company serves people in thinly populated areas that often lack easy access to transport.

The deal also provides Swvl with an entry point into autonomous driving projects, primarily through Shotl's participation in a project led by the European Commission to demonstrate the impact of self-driving minibuses on the future public transport networks.

Swvl expects to turn its first profit in 2024, its chief financial officer, Youssef Salem, told Reuters earlier this month.

Swvl, which has a network of 5,000 buses, 3,000 of which are in Egypt, also expects to expand into other activities such as logistics, advertising and financial services beginning in 2023. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2021
All news about QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL
10:03aQUEEN GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL : Swvl buys on-demand bus service Shotl - source
RE
09:00aQUEEN GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL : Swvl buys on-demand bus service Shotl - source
RE
08/16QUEEN GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL : GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL Management's Discussion and ..
AQ
08/11QUEEN GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL : Concordium And Swvl Announce Partnership For Block..
PR
08/05QUEEN GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL : Swvl To Enhance Board With Appointment Of Three Hi..
PR
07/28QUEEN GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL : Egypt transport start up Swvl to list on Nasdaq af..
RE
07/28QUEEN GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL : Ride-Sharing Startup Swvl to Merge With Queen's Ga..
MT
07/28QUEEN GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL : SUBSCRIPTION AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
07/28QUEEN GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL : Swvl, A Transformative Mass Transit Platform, Anno..
PR
07/28MARKET CHATTER : Dubai Ride-Sharing Firm Swvl Reportedly Nears SPAC Merger Deal ..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 426 M 426 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Victoria Katsov Grace Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasia Nyrkovskaya Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Barbetta Independent Director
Cheryl Martin Independent Director
Jill Putman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL0.00%426
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)41.99%74 637
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED6.93%28 543
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)19.11%16 026
HAL TRUST28.84%15 065
LIFCO AB (PUBL)59.63%13 068