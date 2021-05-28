Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Queen's Gambit Growth Capital
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMBT   KYG7315C1015

QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL

(GMBT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Queen Gambit Growth Capital : Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from NASDAQ (Form 8-K)

05/28/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from NASDAQ

NEW YORK, May 28, 2021 - Queen's Gambit Growth Capital (the 'Company') announced today that it received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Capital Market (the 'NASDAQ') indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) as a result of its failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (the 'Form 10-Q') with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC'). The notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's securities on the NASDAQ. The Company has 60 days, or until July 26, 2021, to submit a plan to regain compliance with respect to the delinquent Form 10-Q. The Company may regain compliance prior to this deadline by filing the Form 10-Q. The Company anticipates filing the Form 10-Q as soon as possible.

About Queen's Gambit Growth Capital

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital is a female-led special purpose acquisition company, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The Company, led by Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Victoria Grace, intends to focus its search on identifying a target that is shaping the future of its sector by providing disruptive solutions that promote sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute 'forward-looking statements,' including with respect to the Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 29, 2021. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

Daniel Yunger / Lindsay Gross
Kekst CNC
daniel.yunger@kekstcnc.com / lindsay.gross@kekstcnc.com

Disclaimer

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital published this content on 28 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 21:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL
05:37pQUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL  : Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from N..
PR
05:34pQUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Con..
AQ
05:32pQUEEN GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL  : Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from NAS..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2020 0,07 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 417 M 417 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL
Duration : Period :
Queen's Gambit Growth Capital Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Victoria Katsov Grace Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasia Nyrkovskaya Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Barbetta Independent Director
Cheryl Martin Independent Director
Jill Putman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
QUEEN'S GAMBIT GROWTH CAPITAL0.00%417
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.23%30 534
HAL TRUST26.15%15 356
KINNEVIK AB40.79%10 307
LIFO AB16.10%10 029
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY16.23%9 131